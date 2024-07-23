Just buy a tube: Viral homemade sunscreen trend prompts Health Canada warning

Health Canada is warning people to stay away from making their own sunscreen from scratch at home.

You may have seen the viral homemade sunscreen hack from popular TikToker Nara Smith that has been making its rounds online since June.

The lifestyle content creator and model’s recipe includes a mixture of coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, jojoba oil, and zinc oxide powder. The formula’s source is unclear.

Licensed dermatologists have been criticizing the influencer for “spreading misinformation.”

“Sunscreen formulation is very complicated,” explained dermatologist Dr. Dray in a TikTok reacting to Smith’s video. “You can’t just mix zinc oxide powder into emollients and oils and expect it to protect you properly.”

Health Canada is now chiming in, sharing a public advisory last week warning Canadians about the potential risks of homemade sunscreens.

The government agency referenced how homemade sunscreen recipes are becoming increasingly common on social media.

“Making and using homemade sunscreen products presents risks, as they are unlikely to be effective at protecting you from the sun’s harmful UV rays,” reads the alert.

The agency recommends Canadians use only authorized sunscreen products instead of opting to make their own at home.

“All sunscreens approved for sale in Canada must have a Drug Identification Number (DIN) or Natural Product Number (NPN). This means Health Canada has determined that the benefits of using the product outweigh the potential risks when used as directed,” reads the advisory.

It also says that it’s aware of the “myths and misinformation” circulating on social media about the safety of sunscreens, claiming that their ingredients are harmful to the skin and can cause cancer.

“All authorized sunscreens on the market are safe when used as directed,” reads the advisory.