Oscars 2024: Kenadians Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu steal the show with iconic performance
Ontario’s own Ryan Gosling completely stole the show at Sunday night’s 96th Academy Awards, when he took the stage alongside an army of Kens to perform his Oscar-nominated track “I’m Just Ken” from the summer blockbuster movie, Barbie.
In true Ken fashion, Gosling began his melodramatic performance in a sparkling pink suit and cowboy hat, as fellow co-star Margot Robbie, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, and singer Billie Eilish tried to contain their giggles.
Ryan Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken” at the #Oscars.
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024
Described as a sentimental ’80s-style power ballad, Gosling electrified the stage along with his fellow movie Kens, including Mississauga’s Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans.
After kissing the cameraman’s hand and punching through a pink board with a pink glove, Gosling was joined on stage by Slash of Guns N’ Roses, whose surprise appearance set the audience shooting out of their seats.
Although the performance received a roaring standing ovation, the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt-written track wasn’t Kenough to beat out its other Barbie contender for Best Original Song.
Ultimately, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell took home the coveted award for the tear-jerking song “What Was I Made For?” off the Barbie soundtrack.