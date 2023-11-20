Edmonton man plans home renos and a holiday after huge $1M lotto win

A trip to the United Kingdom and a new roof for the house are just a few things an Edmonton man has planned after discovering he won over $1,000,000 in a lotto game last month.

Andrew Naylor bought his winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Nisku Truck Stop in Leduc, Alberta. When he scanned the ticket on October 28, he was stunned by the amount of zeroes on the screen.

He was even more shocked when he learned the amount was $1,000,000!

“At first, I thought I won $1,000,” he explained in his prize claim interview. “But there were too many zeroes for that. I thought, “$100,000? No, I’m not that lucky.’”

You might also like: Retiree wins $25K a year for life playing the same lottery numbers for past three years

The naughty list: Christmas decor pits friends against each other in court

Albertan gets married, celebrates birthday, and wins lottery within two days

“When I realized it was $1,000,002 – wow! I could not believe it!” he continued, laughing.

“I was shocked, completely shocked!”

Naylor had to call his wife right away to share the good news.

“She did not believe me!” he chuckled. “We were both shocked – still are!”

Holiday and new roof aside, Naylor has other ideas for his windfall, including settling a few bills.

“We’re going to pay off our mortgage,” he said.