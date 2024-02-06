Atlantic Canadians share shocking videos of record-setting snowstorm

Atlantic Canada has just seen the worst snowstorm in nearly 20 years, leaving parts of the region buried under around 100 cm of snow.

“It’s certainly been a history snow event,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in a press conference. “It’s hard to get the exact estimates of exactly how much snow has fallen, but we’re certainly hearing reports of over 100 cm in some areas.”

Halifax saw as much as 96 cm of snow on February 5, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Residents have taken to social media to show the effects of the extreme weather that had some people digging their cars out from under huge piles of snow.

One Halifax resident shared a video of the thick layers of snow weighing down the roof of her home.

“I don’t know how much snow there is, but the wall is buckling,” she said before using a mop to try to clear out a section that she could reach.

Other parts of the region had it worse.

One Cape Breton resident opened his garage door to find his path blocked by nearly several feet of snow.

“The main door in my garage, let’s see,” he said, opening the door. “Nice, nice. Little bit of snow.”

My friend Darryl in Sydney River opened his garage door to find he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. #NSStorm #capebreton pic.twitter.com/ITOtbqakCd — East Coast Drone man (@eastcoastdrone) February 5, 2024

X user Chuck Wrathall shared a video of himself walking down a driveway surrounded by piles of snow that, in some places, were higher than a parked sedan.

About 5 feet of snow so far and it’s still coming down. ❄️ Sydney, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia#NSStorm pic.twitter.com/oL0ClAXOmU — Chuck Wrathall (@ChuckWrathall) February 4, 2024

One woman from Cape Breton even had to climb out of her kitchen window just to be able to shovel a path out of her home.

“This is wild!” stated one X user, sharing a video of massive snow drifts as snow continues to fall.

Sunday, Feb 4th in Sydney, Cape Breton . None of this snow was here on Friday. This is wild ! #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/E4GO0lgMb6 — S A R A (@saraevely) February 5, 2024

One clearly fed-up resident stated that the snowstorm would’ve been fun “if I was, like, seven years old.”

this would be super fun if I was like, seven years old #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/XEAFxKm1tp — Sep (@Zhuria) February 6, 2024