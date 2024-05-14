If you’ve always dreamed of joining the exclusive Costco club, the big-box store is currently offering a limited-time deal on its memberships.

The retailer has two types of annual memberships for personal use: Executive and Gold Star.

The Executive option is the store’s highest membership tier and costs $120 per year. Those who sign up under the membership deal will receive an online voucher for $60 off a $200 purchase on its website using the promo code COSTCO60.

Executive members receive an annual 2% reward (up to $1,000) on most Costco purchases and access to other services such as life and health insurance plans, and residential telecommunications and credit card processing. Members receive a free household card that is valid to use at all Costco locations worldwide.

The Gold Star option is offered at $60 per year. Under its current deal, Costco is offering $30 off a $100 purchase on its website using the promo code COSTCO30 when a Gold Star membership is purchased.

This membership level includes a free Household card and allows members to purchase products at any Costco warehouse in the world and on its website.

For those wanting to take advantage of the deal, simply enter the promo code for the membership you’re interested in purchasing at checkout on its website.

You’ll receive an email from the store that includes your membership number. You’ll need to bring that email to the membership desk at any Costco location in Canada to pick up your cards. In two to four business days, you’ll receive an email with your online voucher to use towards your next purchase. More details can be found here.