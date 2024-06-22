A Nova Scotia man who just won the $1 million jackpot says he has no plans to stop buying lottery tickets, even after his huge win.

Cory Callaghan of Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, checked his numbers on the Atlantic Lottery app a few weeks ago when he found out he won the life-changing prize.

“I am going to be rich,” he told Atlantic Lottery in a statement.

“It was pretty shocking. I just sat there for a while and I think I put it through the machine a couple of times just to make sure.”

The first person he told about the win was his dad, who he woke up at 6:30am to share the good news.

“My father always played it, so as ever since I became 19 I’ve always played it,” he said. “I buy tickets all the time, but never thought about winning.”

He kept his ticket safe for a week before claiming his prize. He said that being a millionaire still hasn’t sunk in yet, adding that as of now life still feels “the exact same.”

The winner said he thinks his parents might be more emotional about his cheque than he is.

“They might cry, but I won’t,” he said.

Callaghan says he doesn’t have any big plans for his winnings and might buy a new car.

“That’ll be the first thing that I get. I think I’m going to go look around and see what catches my eye.”

He also said he’s still going to keep trying his luck at the lottery and plans to purchase some more tickets.

“I still buy them. I’ve bought them since I won,” he said.

The winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased at Jack’s Place in Glace Bay. The retailer will receive a 1% seller’s prize.

