These common medications can make heatwaves more dangerous

As Western Canada continues to shatter daily heat records, one Canadian health insurance provider is warning people that certain common medications can put them at higher risk during hot weather.

Pacific Blue Cross says several medications can interfere with the body’s ability to regulate temperature, and others can make heatwaves more dangerous by contributing to dehydration.

Here are some common meds that can make heatwaves more difficult:

Antidepressants

Antihistamines, including allergy medications

Beta-blockers

ACE inhibitors

Anti-seizure medications

Anti-psychotic medications

Blood pressure medications and diuretics

So if you’re taking any of these pills and feeling the heat more than your family or friends, this may explain.

“Unfortunately, some common medications can affect our body’s ability to regulate heat. This can cause issues when we’re affected by extreme outdoor weather conditions, as we are during a heatwave,” Pacific Blue Cross said in a bulletin. “The body might not be able to cool itself as it usually would.”

July 10, 2024

It advised folks not to skip doses of their daily meds, but instead find ways to better cope with the heat. Its tips included using air conditioning when available and putting up coverings over windows to prevent indoor spaces from getting too warm.

Another strategy is getting a thermometer for living or working spaces to move or adjust if the temperature climbs too high above a comfortable 20°C.

Cool showers, freezing water to make ice, and cold compresses can also help. Staying in the shade, avoiding the sun, and drinking plenty of water is also important.