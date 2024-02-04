Lonely Planet has just released a brand new book highlighting the top 100 beaches in the world, and two are right here in Canada.

Best Beaches: 100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches is the latest book by the travel guidebook publisher and offers a look at incredible beaches and why “each is so unique and special.”

According to Publisher Becca Hunt, they wanted to create a list for people to visit, not just destinations on the top of their list but “somewhere exotic and somewhere that made them feel far from home.”

“Something magical about beaches is that they are often immediately transporting,” she said. “It was especially important that we cover the less frequented beaches so that we aren’t providing info on just the most popular or touristy beaches. There are so many beaches all over the world that are worth visiting, even if they’re not showing up on your social media feed.”

Here are the two beaches in Canada considered among the 100 most extraordinary in the world.

Stanhope Beach , Prince Edward Island National Park, Prince Edward Island

Located in Prince Edward Island National Park is Stanhope Beach, known for its “rust-hued beaches and shimmering wetlands.” The beach stretches for 40 km along the coast of Atlantic Canada and features rolling dunes and it’s also home to the endangered piping plover bird. You can also find the red and white Covehead Harbour Lighthouse built in 1975.

“Boardwalks trickle down to an endless sweep of red-gold sand, where you’ll feel nature’s pull as you sink your feet in,” the book says. “During the cold winter months, this entire coast gets blanketed in snow, while in summer, the water is warm enough for swimming.”

Chesterman Beach on Vancouver Island

The book also gives a nod to Chesterman Beach in Vancouver as one of the best beaches in North America and one of the top five globally for seeing wildlife.

“There’s nowhere for feeling the thundering pull of the Pacific quite like Canada’s surf capital Tofino,” the book says. “Chesterman Beach dazzles for its misty early-morning beauty, fiery West Coast sunsets, and astonishingly colourful sea life hidden beneath the waves.”

Summer can’t come soon enough.

With files from Megan Devlin