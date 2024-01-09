Canadian spot named to new "sexiest" global hotels list

CNN just released a list of the 24 “sexiest new hotels in 2024,” and a brand-new Canadian hotel set to open next week was included in the steamy global list.

Moxy Banff is the only Canadian hotel to make the list, which features some red-hot destinations including Argentina, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan.

“Marriott’s millennial-focused Moxy brand usually knocks it out of the park when it comes to sassy but affordable, and this addition to Banff’s mountain scene is no different,” the article reads.

The hotel’s brand of “playful and fun” accommodations began in 2014 with the launch of Moxy Milan and has grown to over 125 locations across the globe.

“While most hotels in Banff offer a traditional mountain hotel experience, Moxy Banff stands out from the crowd with its cool, vintage, mid-century modern vibes and unique guest experience,” says Brooke Christianson, VP of Canalta Hotels.

The hotel, set to open on January 15, is the result of a $30 million renovation of The Voyager Inn, Banff’s first commercial motor hotel, originally constructed in 1964. According to the CNN article, rooms start at about $225 per night.

Moxy Banff has a bold mid-century design anchored in the centre by Bar Moxy and flanked on both sides by expansive rundle stone walls and unique precast guest wings that float over the parkades.

The guest experience starts with a trip back in time as guests enter the hotel to check in at the retro bar. It sets the tone for the rest of your stay, as every guest receives a complimentary cocktail upon check-in.

Moxy Bar evokes a retro ski vibe with its racetrack design and chairlift-inspired liquor baskets.

Adding to the vibes, the bar’s doors open right into the courtyard, perfect for lounging by the fire or taking a dip in the year-round hot pools.

“Fun is what we do best, so it’s no surprise that we’ve integrated playful opportunities for guests into our programming,” says Sudeep Sandhu, Moxy Banff captain.

“The Moxy Banff team will have scheduled activities for guests to enjoy, and we aren’t afraid to throw in spontaneous, ‘you just had to be there’ options, too. We can’t wait to welcome guests from near and far to experience the new hotel on the block.”

Peeking into the rooms, Moxy Banff’s room designs are smart and efficient. The unique room designs include toe-to-toe beds that increase floor space while creating a giant daybed for lounging.

There are rooms with double bunks, kitchenettes, and lock-off suites that make two rooms into one.

“The designs are not the only part of this new hotel’s charm. Moxy Hotels are known for its good times and upscale experiences, and Moxy Banff will be no different,” says Christianson.

“With daily programming designed to encourage guests to mingle, get out of their rooms, and experience all that Banff has to offer, Moxy Banff is as fun as it is chic.”

This first-of-its-kind hotel in the heart of the Canadian Rockies is sure to blow your socks off in a fun and sexy way!

When: Opening January 15, 2024