Canadian proposes class action against social media giants for being too addictive

If you ever feel like you spend hours and hours scrolling on Facebook, TikTok or other social media platforms, you’re not alone.

One man in Montreal was so negatively affected by social media apps that he’s filed a proposed lawsuit against Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X, YouTube, and Reddit.

Montreal-based law firm Lambert Avocats filed a request for authorization of the class action on July 29.

According to Lambert, the plaintiff has been active on social media since 2015.

“At that time, he was active on various social media platforms for three to four hours per day, and began to experience several negative effects due to his social media use, including an impact on his self-esteem and body image, on his values, and on his attention and productivity,” reads the class action.

While the plaintiff has deleted his accounts on most platforms, he’s still on X and Reddit for a minimum of two hours a day.

Lambert says his use of social media continues to have a negative impact on his concentration, attention span, anxiety, productivity and sleep.

Studies have shown a link between social media, depression and low self-esteem. Experts have also found that these apps drive surges of dopamine to the brain to keep users hooked. The shares, likes, and comments activate the brain’s reward centre, creating similar effects to gambling and drug addictions.

The class action suggests that this is all being done on purpose.

Lambert argues that social media giants like Facebook and X were designed to be addictive.

“It also appears that the defendants were and are aware of the harmful effects of their platforms on the mental health and well-being of their users,” reads the class action.

“However, the defendants have not attempted to remove these effects from their platforms, and do not adequately inform their users of the harmful effects associated with the use of social networks.”

The law firm says that in this context, the defendants breached their duty of care and their obligations under the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms, the Civil Code of Quebec, and the Consumer Protection Act.

The class action also suggests that social media users do not have the necessary information to make an informed choice when interacting with apps like Facebook and Reddit, as they are not aware of the health risks.

The lawsuit is claiming compensatory damages as well as punitive damages “in order to punish the malicious, lax and reckless behaviour of the defendants.”

Who would be eligible if this class action against apps like Facebook is authorized?

The first group that would be eligible is anyone living in Canada who had an account on one of the defendants’ social media platforms.

In addition, anyone in Canada who has developed an addiction to the apps Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X, YouTube, and Reddit, or whose use of these apps has had negative repercussions on their mental health, is eligible.

You’re automatically a part of the class action if you meet the above criteria.

For more information and to sign up for updates, click here.