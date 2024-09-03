"Targeted event": Gunshots reportedly fired into AP Dhillon's home in Canada

Canadian rapper and producer AP Dhillon has shared that he’s safe following gunshots and arson that reportedly happened at his Greater Victoria home.

West Shore RCMP shared that they got a call to the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road in Colwood in the early hours of Monday for a report of gunshots and two vehicles on fire.

“On arrival, police located two vehicles on fire and evidence that multiple shots had been fired at, and into, a residence. Occupants of the residence were evacuated by police, and Colwood fire extinguished the vehicle fires quickly, preventing further fire damage to the residence,” a release reads.

Daily Hive contacted West Shore RCMP, who said they could not confirm the exact address or verify that the singer’s house was attacked. However, an update on Dhillon’s Instagram story hours after the incident, as well as several other news reports, confirm that the incident occurred at the singer’s residence.

“I’m safe. My people are safe,” said Dhillon on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who reached out to me. Your support means everything.”

He also posted the following video of him singing with the caption, “Keep Spreading Love 🤎.”

Well-wishers took to the comments to send thoughts and prayers.

“God, LOVE to see your positive vibe after that sh*t happened,” one person said.

“AP paaji, hum to dare hue hain aapki news dekhki (AP brother, we’re scared after seeing this news about you),” wrote another.

West Shore RCMP’s preliminary investigation suggests this was a targeted event, and there’s no reason to believe that the public is at further risk.

Police have asked any motorists with vehicle cameras in the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway area from Sooke Road to Bear Mountain Parkway between midnight and 1:30 am on Monday to call them at 250-474-2264.

Though nothing as such has been confirmed or hinted at by Canadian authorities, several Indian media reports suggest that an India-based outfit called the Lawrence-Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The gang also issued a threat to AP Dhillon, warning him to ‘stay within his limits’ or ‘face a dog’s death,'” reads a Times of India post.

Three weeks ago, Dhillon released a music video for his song “Old Money,” featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The news outlet further reported that the alleged threats may have been in connection to Dhillon’s collab with Khan, whose apartment was attacked in Mumbai in April.

Charges were laid against six of the same gang’s members.