Here are the five best travel rewards credit cards in Canada this year

Travelling the world is an expensive hobby. Thankfully, there are plenty of travel rewards credit cards that can help you save big on your next trip.

Rewards Canada revealed Canada’s best travel rewards credit cards for 2024 on Thursday, and there are plenty of options for jet-setters to take advantage of.

“You may be asking yourself how can I make my travel cheaper, more luxurious or even be able to budget for multiple vacations? Part of that answer lies in having the best credit card or cards in your wallet to help fund those travels,” said the online source for loyalty rewards and credit card rewards in a news release.

From flights to accommodations to tourist attractions, globe-trotting can easily drain your bank account, so here are the five best travel rewards credit cards you might consider using.

How do travel rewards credit cards work?

Travel rewards cards work just like any other credit card. After being approved for the card, you’ll be given a spending credit limit.

As you spend money on the card, you’ll have the opportunity to earn cashback, points, or air miles that can be redeemed for their cash value or applied to travel expenses like plane tickets, Uber rides, and more.

What makes a travel rewards card different from other rewards credit cards is that they typically offer greater rewards for travel-specific categories, such as:

Dining out

Transit expenses (cabs, trains, rental vehicles, etc.)

Plane tickets

Fuel

Streaming services (for those long overseas flights)

Generally, using your card for these categories will allow you to earn more cashback or rewards points than other everyday expenses, such as groceries or retail shopping.

Additional travel perks In addition to these cash rewards, some travel credit cards also offer useful perks that can enhance your travel experience, such as: Free travel insurance for cardholders

Free mobile device insurance (great if you lose your phone overseas)

Complimentary access to exclusive flight lounges

Free or low-cost upgrades on hotel rides and rental vehicles

Priority seat selection on planes and trains These additional perks are more common for travel rewards cards with an annual fee, which is how the card companies justify the additional fee. Travel rewards cards with no annual fee typically don’t offer as many bonus perks.

The best travel rewards credit cards

Now that you know a little bit more about how these cards work, here are the five best travel rewards credit cards Rewards Canada recommends.

Annual fee: $12.99 per month ($155.88 per year)

If you’re looking for a great all-around travel rewards credit card, the AMEX Cobalt card is definitely worth looking into.

While it comes with a $12.99 monthly fee, it offers several perks and benefits, including mobile device coverage, 1:1 points exchange with most global frequent flyer programs, shopping coverage, and even free room service/amenities at select hotels.

The Cobalt card also features considerable cash-back rewards:

5x points on dining out

3x points on streaming services

2x points on travel and transit

1x points on all other categories

A thousand points is equivalent to a cash value of $10. If you’re using the card frequently for dining out, the monthly fee should pay for itself. Technically, you’d only need to spend about $260 on dining out to earn $13 worth of cash-back points.

Annual fee: $139

The Aeroplan loyalty program was created by Air Canada in 1984, allowing members to earn points and rewards every time they fly with Air Canada or its affiliated network of airlines. Aeroplan is also a member of the global Star Alliance network, and Aeroplan members can earn and redeem points on all 26 of Star Alliance’s airlines.

The TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card allows cardholders to take advantage of Air Canada benefits, such as checking their first bag for free and the ability to fast-track their progress to achieving Aeroplan Elite status.

The card offers 1.5x points on eligible gas and grocery purchases, 2x points with Aeroplan’s 150+ partner brands, and 1x points on all other purchases. If you link your TD Aeroplan card with your Starbucks app, you can also earn 50% more points when you buy coffee through the app, which really helps with those late-night red-eye flights.

Annual fee: $250

The Amex Gold Rewards Card may have a more expensive annual fee than its sister Amex Cobalt Card, but it makes up for it in premium perks.

You get an annual travel credit of $100 to redeem on bookings through Amex Travel. It also gives travellers four free visits per year to the airport lounge.

The Gold Rewards Card also features cash-back rewards:

2x points on travel

2x points on everyday purchases

1x points on all other categories

Annual fee: $120

If you’re looking for a credit card that won’t rack up fees abroad, this is the one for you. With the Scotiabank Gold Amex Card, you won’t have to pay the 2.5% foreign transaction fees on any foreign currency purchases, including online shopping and when travelling abroad.

You won’t receive cash-back rewards, but if you’re a jet-setter and a movie buff, you can earn Scene+ points:

6x points on Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, and Foodland purchases, and more

5x points on dining out

5x points on movie, theatre and concert tickets

3x points on gas and transit

3x points on streaming

Annual fee: $120

Earn travel rewards on all of your purchases with this credit card. You’ll earn five points for every $1 spent on groceries, restaurants, memberships, and household utility purchases. You’ll get one point for every $1 spent on other eligible purchases.

You can really capitalize on the flexibility of this card through travel and merchandise redemptions, cash back, and electronic gift cards.

On top of that, you’ll get a little birthday present each year equal to 10% of the total number of points the account earned in the 12 months before the month of the primary cardholder’s birthday, to a maximum Birthday Bonus each year of 15,000 points.

What’s best for you

Although the Amex Cobalt Card has taken the top prize for the seventh straight year, Rewards Canada says that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best for everyone.

“The fact remains the card that is best for John may not be the best for Jane and vice versa, so that is why we present the five best cards across multiple categories to help you decide which one can be best for you,” shared the site.

With files from Christopher Liew