If you’re entering 2024 and looking forward to your next vacation from work or some time off, you may want to read this first.

We’ve broken down the year with the holidays Canadians can strategically plan their time off around to maximize their vacation time. While every workplace has different vacation policies, this information is meant to help you get at least one or two extended breaks throughout the year.

Start marking these dates on your calendars now, and put in those time off requests because future you will thank you for thinking ahead and planning some extended holidays this year.

February

Monday, February 19, is a stat in a number of provinces:

Islander Day – PEI

Louis Riel Day – Manitoba

Heritage Day – Nova Scotia

Family Day – BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick

If you live in any of these places, you can book off the rest of the week (February 20 to 23), and you’ll be getting an extra long vacation due to the 24th and 25th being a weekend.

March/April

Good Friday is on March 29 this year and is an official national stat holiday, except in Quebec.

April 1 is Easter Monday, which is not an official public holiday (except in Quebec). However, it is a non-working day for many employees across the country, and many businesses are closed.

With this four-day long weekend, you can take off the four days leading up to Good Friday (March 25-28). If you factor in March 23 to 24 (Saturday and Sunday), you’ll end up having nine days off.

If you’re looking for a longer break, you could additionally take off April 2 to 5, which leads into the first weekend in April (the 6 and 7). This means you’d be getting a total of 16 days away from work, with only having to take off eight workdays.

May

Monday, May 20, is Victoria Day, which is an official stat holiday across Canada except in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. You could book off May 21-24 from work, meaning you’d get an extra long vacation because two weekends are tacked on (May 18 and 19/May 25 and 26).

June

Aboriginal Day is observed on Friday, June 21, in the Northwest Territories. June 24 is St. Jean Baptiste Day observed only in Quebec.

If you live in these parts of Canada, you could take a few days off and treat yourself to a break to kick off summer.

July

All Canadians can strategically plan some time in the sun for Canada Day. The day officially falls on Monday, July 1, but by now, you should already know to extend your vacation if a holiday falls on Monday or Friday.

August

Monday, August 5, is a civic/provincial holiday in some parts of Canada, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, BC, and Saskatchewan. Book off Tuesday, August 6, to Friday, August 9, for nine days of relaxation.

If you’re in Yukon, you can try the same tip for Discovery Day on Monday, August 19.

September

The potential to take even more time off carries on into September. Labour Day, a national stat holiday, is on Monday, September 2, this year. Book off September 3 to 6 to maximize the long weekend holiday.

Monday, September 30, is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is a day off nationally for federally regulated workplaces only. Some provinces and territories (PEI, the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, New Brunswick, and BC) have recently passed legislation to observe September 30 as a stat holiday as well.

October

Monday, October 14, is Thanksgiving, which is observed as a stat holiday nationally except in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Tack on a few extra days off to make it an extra-long Thanksgiving break.

November

Monday, November 11, is Remembrance Day, which is a stat holiday in all provinces and territories except Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. Plan your days off accordingly!

December

As we approach the holidays, there’s nothing like trying to get some more time off for some proper year-end R&R.

This year, Christmas falls on Wednesday, December 25, with Boxing Day (a stat for workers across Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador) following right after on Thursday.

If you can, take off December 23, 24, 26 (if you live in a province/territory that doesn’t observe Boxing Day as a stat), and 27 for an extra-long holiday break.

So what are you waiting for? Start booking that time off now and enjoy a few getaways or staycations.