CTV National News is adding extra weekday broadcasts starting in November

CTV News will be adding a new national broadcast to its weekday slate, starting in November.

On Tuesday, the network announced the launch of a new early evening edition of CTV National News, hosted by award-winning anchor Sandie Rinaldo.

The new broadcast will air on weekdays at 5:30 pm ET/PT, beginning Monday, November 13 on CTV, CTV.ca, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV and CTV News apps.

The flagship edition of CTV National News, led by chief anchor and senior editor Omar Sachedina, will continue to air at 11 pm ET/PT.

“As Canada’s most-watched national newscast, the program attracts an average of 46% more nightly viewers in the adult 25-54 demographic than its closest competitor,” says CTV.

In addition to the new 30-minute weekday newscast at 5:30 pm, CTV National News will also provide “unique segments covering the key stories and events happening across Canada and around the world” as part of the early evening local newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.

Richard Gray, the VP of news at Bell Media, says Canadians have “put their trust in CTV National News, making it Canada’s most-watched national news program, and we look forward to complementing our #1 late-night broadcast with this new early evening edition.”

Gray says, “With leading locally focused newscasts in markets across the country, and now two daily editions of Canada’s most comprehensive national newscast, we are continuing to strengthen our commitment to delivering Canadians even more of the stories that matter most.”