As the backlash continues, CTV News now says it has parted ways with two staffers over an altered clip of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

In a statement posted to X on Thursday, CTV National News says, “We sincerely and unreservedly apologize for the manner this report went to air and the false impression it created.”

The news outlet went on to say that two staffers are “no longer members of the CTV News team” after an investigation found them responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular story.

“Their actions violate our editorial standards and are unacceptable. Those individuals are no longer members of the CTV News team.”

The incident in question involves a clip of Poilievre speaking about the recent non-confidence motion he put forward against Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party.

CTV said the clip “left viewers with the impression the Conservative non-confidence motion was to defeat the Liberals’ dental care program. In fact, the Conservatives have made it clear the motion is based on a long list of issues with the Liberal government, including the carbon tax.”

Since Sunday, CTV has received significant backlash over the incident, including from top Tories like former leader Andrew Scheer, who took to X to say, “We can never believe anything they say.”

CTV News CAUGHT LYING FOR TRUDEAU! They were caught red-handed splicing a video to protect Justin Trudeau. Watch how they cut and paste separate sentences. We can never believe anything they say. pic.twitter.com/qFbJAincTw — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 24, 2024

CTV News anchor Omar Sachedina also recited an apology on air on Monday night.

In its statement, CTV adds it is their “duty to provide accurate, fair, and balanced coverage of the issues that matter to Canadians, and to do so fully independently, is of the utmost importance to us.”

You might also like: CTV apologizes to Pierre Poilievre for airing clip that was "taken out of context"

With files from Simran Singh