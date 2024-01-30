Two Canadian cities have been ranked as the best in the world in 2024

If you’ve caught the travel bug this year, British media company Time Out has released its ranking of the 50 best cities in the world in 2024, and two Canadian spots made the list.

Time Out teamed up with research company Potentia Insight and surveyed thousands of people about the overall quality, affordability, food, and fun in their cities.

Time Out also asked city dwellers how their respective cities made them feel in terms of happiness, making social connections, and more.

The travel media company also factored in each city’s global appeal, asking survey respondents which other city they wanted to live in. Time Out also took into account the opinions of its staff writers and editors based around the world.

New York City took the top spot for the best city in the world in 2024 for obvious reasons that include its incredible culture and food scenes, unique neighbourhoods, and bustling metropolitan spirit.

Cape Town ranked second, and Berlin, London, and Madrid rounded out the top five spots on the list.

If you’re looking to travel within Canada this year, put Montreal and Vancouver on your bucket lists because the two cities received some much-deserved shoutouts on Time Out’s ranking.

Montreal placed 29th for being one of the world’s biggest cultural hubs filled with “European architecture and cutting-edge design,” some of the “finest food” in Canada, and an incredible roster of arts and culture festivals.

This isn’t the first time Montreal has received accolades from Time Out. In 2023, downtown Montreal was named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Vancouver placed further down the list, coming in at 50th.

The West Coast gem was applauded for its natural beauty and for being a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

Beyond all the nature Vancouver has to offer, it was also recognized for its array of summertime festivals and activities, like the Celebration of Light fireworks festival and the Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

Of course, no mention of Vancouver is complete without a nod to its excellent sushi scene, and Time Out added the city is “the unofficial sushi capital of the world” outside of Japan.

Check out Time Out’s complete list of the 50 best cities in the world here.