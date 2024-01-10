If you scroll on social media these days, there’s a good chance you may come across at least one post about the current challenges of living in Canada.

Some Canadians haven’t been shy about sharing their struggles, whether about the cost of groceries or skyrocketing housing prices. That sentiment seems to extend beyond posts on TikTok or Instagram.

According to a recent poll conducted by Pollara, 60% of Canadians surveyed said they were “annoyed” or “angry” with the Canadian economy, and 60% were upset with “the types of changes happening” in the country.

While Canada is undoubtedly facing a myriad of issues, especially regarding healthcare, housing, and general affordability, the country is often still recognized as one of the top nations in the world.

In September, a US News ranking named Canada the second-best country in the world, after Switzerland.

According to the detailed rankings, Canada scored top points for several subcategories, including quality of life, social purpose, and racial equity.

So, what exactly are the qualities that still make Canada a desirable place to live?

That’s the question Redditor u/DependentBuyer4502 posed to Canadians in a recent post, asking what things they think Canada is “doing right.”

“I’ve had an interest [in] Canada for quite a while. I don’t live there, but I follow the news here and there and noticed that Canadians seem to be very negative about Canada doing the wrong things recently (for good reasons). But surely Canada must do a couple of things, right?” they asked.

“I’d love to hear some positive things about what Canada does right… in your opinion! 😃”

The question has attracted a fair amount of attention, with nearly 300 responses since it was first posted on January 9.

One Redditor said there were “tons” of things that Canada does well.

“Like…I would struggle to write them all down. It’s one of the freest, most comfortable, easy-to-live-in places in the world. People have it REALLY good here. Even on my worst days, I’d rather live here than 75% of the places on earth,” they wrote.

They added that “people are kind” and “care about each other” and shared that they felt comfortable practicing their faith “without mockery or government [taking] action against it.”

Another user provided a lengthy response, noting that the negativity Canadians are facing is also impacting other countries.

“It really depends on what you are looking for,” they wrote.

“Right now, the negativity is similar to the negativity in the US, Australia, UK, etc… Between COVID, inflation, low wages and wars being covered a lot more by the media (both mainstream and social media), individuals of the working class in Canada and these other countries are having a difficult time compared to previous years and times.”

The Redditor listed several reasons why they appreciate Canada, including its diverse and “beautiful landscapes” and “friendly and polite citizens.”

They noted that although healthcare and education can be “improved,” the systems are “pretty good, all things considered.”

The writer acknowledged that Canada does struggle with housing affordability, but that also “seems to be the case in a lot of well-developed, capitalist societies currently” and praised the country for being peaceful and not involved in violent conflicts.

“Generally speaking, I love living in Canada though and wouldn’t want to move. Sure, I was born here, so I’m biased, but I’ve not heard of other countries being significantly better other than some European countries having a lot more social programs (dental, pharma, more mandatory vacation time, etc…), but they tend to also have their own problems,” they concluded.

Another commenter, who said that they are a new immigrant to Canada from the US, wrote a long list of reasons for things they find better living here.

“Canada is definitely a whole lot better about LGBT rights at every level,” they wrote. “The anti-LGBT (specifically anti-trans) movement has taken deep roots in the US.”

They also shared their opinion on Canadian and US healthcare.

The commenter was rather blunt about the US healthcare system, calling it a “shitshow.”

“You go to a doctor and get bills for random amounts and then have to fight to get them to reduce it. It’s an emotionally draining and anxiety-inducing experience,” they said.

“Besides healthcare, Canada actually still has a functional democracy here. Sure, politicians are corrupt and break promises, but that’s politics as usual everywhere. Nobody seems to be trying to overthrow democracy.”

Another Redditor who recently immigrated from India agreed that “no country is perfect.”

“…Canada (like other Western countries) provides quality of life. There is a lot this country can offer if you know where you settle,” they wrote.

“Are the countries slightly better than Canada? I’m sure there are, maybe [the] US, maybe Australia, I don’t know the objective answer to that, but Canada is a great place for a human.”

Other responses highlighted Canada’s diverse food scene, maternity and paternity leave, “progressive” politics, overall safety, and “pretty solid human rights protections.”

One Redditor kept their response short and sweet, noting that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

“A lot of Canadians who complain have never been to any other country. Once you go abroad, you really get an understanding of how amazing Canada is,” they stated.

What’s something Canada does right, in your opinion? Let us know in the comments.