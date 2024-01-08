iPhone that fell 16,000 feet from Alaska Airlines flight found “perfectly intact”

An iPhone has reportedly been found “perfectly intact” after falling thousands of feet from the Alaska Airlines flight that had a section of the plane blow out mid-air last week.

Sean Bates shared pictures of the iPhone on X, which he says he found on the side of the road in Oregon.

“Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000-foot drop perfectly intact!” he wrote, adding that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) informed him it was the second phone to be found from the flight.



Bates posted another video to TikTok where he provided more details about his discovery.

Quick video I just posted to TikTok summarizing how I found that passenger’s phone pic.twitter.com/saCoMyA9ra — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 8, 2024

“I was, of course, a little skeptical at first. I was thinking this could just be thrown out of a car or someone dropped it while jogging,” he explained.

Bates noted there was no screen lock on the phone and when he opened it up, there was a travel confirmation and baggage claim for Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. Bates said he then called the NTSB to report what he found.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was travelling from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, with 171 guests and six crew members onboard on January 5. During the flight, passengers and crew experienced the unthinkable, when a section of the Boeing 737-9 aircraft blew out, forcing the flight to make an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon.

There were no reported injuries, although one passenger stated that a child seated near the damaged part of the plane lost their shirt due to sudden depressurization.

The terrifying incident was caught on video.

The NTSB has since launched an investigation into the incident and provided an update during a January 7 press conference.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy stated that the incident involved a plug covering an unused exit door of the plane.

She noted that Alaska Airlines restricted that specific plane from flying to Hawaii, due to a warning light that signalled a pressurization issue had lit up during three different flights. The plane was restricted so it “could return very quickly to an airport” if the warning light was triggered again, she stated.

Homendy added that the light issue may not be related to Friday’s incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since ordered the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, which has impacted about 171 of 218 planes worldwide, reported NBC News.

The Canadian Ministry of Transportation confirmed to Daily Hive that no 737 MAX 9s are flown by Canadian operators.

“The FAA and Boeing are investigating. We’ll wait for the results of this investigation and won’t hesitate to take any necessary steps to keep Canadians safe,” said Laura Scaffidi, ministry of transportation press secretary, in an emailed statement.

The NTSB also released more footage from its investigation, which showed the extent of the damage done to the plane.

On Monday, the NTSB announced it received Alaska Airlines Flight 1282’s door plug, which was found by a man in his backyard.

NTSB has recovered the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX. NTSB investigators are currently examining the door plug and will send it to the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington, DC for further examination. pic.twitter.com/fqeemNeBPW — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 8, 2024

The NTSB added that investigators are currently examining the door ply and will send it to the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington, DC, to be examined further.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre