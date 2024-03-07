Flair Airlines is having a massive March break sale with 25% off flights from Canada to the US

If you’re looking for a spring getaway, you’re in luck because Flair Airlines is offering a sweet discount on flights from Canada to the US during March break.

Travellers can get 25% off base fares on all flights flying down south by simply entering promo code springtothestates at check out.

Canadians can take a break from the cold by travelling to sunny destinations like Las Vegas, Palm Springs, or Orlando.

There are a few things to know before booking.

Eligible travel time is between March 7 and June 27, 2024.

There are also several blackout dates including March 16-17, 29, and March 31 to April 1.

To take advantage of the deal, you must book by 11:59 pm MST on March 15.

In a media release about the spring sale, Flair noted the recent shutdown of Canadian budget airline Lynx Air.

“With the recent closure of Lynx, Flair’s role in offering affordable travel options to Canadians has never been more important than now,” said Flair in a statement.

Lynx Air announced the end of its operations in late February, citing financial pressures associated with inflation as one of the reasons it was shutting down.

“Competition is vital for ensuring fair prices and offering consumers choices in Canada and Flair is making that possible,” added Flair.

“The current economy we’re experiencing shouldn’t stop Canadians from being able to travel, no matter what the reason or the budget is. ”

You can check out all of Flair’s spring break deals to the States and book online here.