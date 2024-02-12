Beachgoer killed after plane carrying Canadian skydivers makes emergency landing in Mexico

A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers in Mexico was forced to make an emergency landing, killing one person on the ground.

According to a media statement from the Mexican state government, the incident occurred on Sunday, February 11, in southern Oaxaca.

A group of skydivers was onboard the small plane that had taken off from Puerto Escondido Airport when it was forced to make an emergency landing at around noon, reported aviation news site FL360aero on its X page.

A 62-year-old beachgoer named ADC died at the time of the accident, according to Oaxaca Health Services. He was accompanied by his wife, who was unharmed.

FL360aero shared a video on social media that shows beachgoers looking on as people are pulled out of the aircraft and a man in skydiving gear steps out. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft is seen with a smashed cockpit window as it lays against a wooden structure.

A Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft (N80GE) had to make an emergency landing on Bacocho beach, in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca earlier today. Locals tried to evacuate, six are injured, one beachgoer lost life.#aircraft #aviation pic.twitter.com/sXPFopnEtU — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 11, 2024

The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft made the emergency landing on Bacocho beach, in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca after taking-off from Puerto Escondido airport (PXM).#aircraft #aviation https://t.co/uQsmGa6cM0 pic.twitter.com/Tvopsiavn8 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 11, 2024

Four of the people onboard the plane were Canadian nationals aged 60, 59, 41, and 35. A 40-year-old man from Puerto Escondido is reportedly stable and undergoing medical evaluation.

Emergency services arrived on site to attend to those injured and to cordon off the area.

Daily Hive has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for more information.