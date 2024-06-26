A Canadian man says he’s dealing with an Amazon delivery gone wrong after he alleges one of the company’s drivers drove into his garage doors, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Umrao Bhatti of Abbotsford, BC, posted security camera footage on X earlier this week.

The video shows an Amazon truck driving into his driveway, pausing a few metres in front of his garage doors, and slowly getting closer to them. A loud noise can be heard as the van nears the garage and slowly backs away.

So @amazon @AmazonHelp crashed their van into our garage, and now refuse to have both garages fixed. They say they will only pay for 1 door but that would leave us with 2 different garage doors, how is it our fault your driver tried to commit a hit a run and got caught. pic.twitter.com/cFbx20M3Bs — champagnepaji (@champagnepaji19) June 24, 2024

“So @amazon @AmazonHelp crashed their van into our garage and now refuse to have both garages fixed,” Bhatti wrote on X.

“They say they will only pay for one door but that would leave us with two different garage doors. How is it our fault that your driver tried to commit a hit [and] run and got caught.”

Bhatti told Daily Hive that the incident took place on June 10 around 2 pm, and he discovered the damage “later that day when the garage door wouldn’t open.”

It wasn’t until he reviewed his front yard security footage that he claims he saw the truck hitting his garage doors.

Bhatti said the situation was “super annoying” because the truck driver did not inform him about the accident.

“We had to figure out that he hit our house through the video and then contact Amazon and ICBC [the Insurance Corporation of BC],” he told Daily Hive.

Bhatti said he received two quotes from garage door repair companies, which ranged between $7,500 to $8,000 because both side-by-side doors making up the garage entrance were damaged and would need to be replaced.

However, he says he received a disappointing response from Amazon when the company’s insurance representative got in touch.

Bhatti showed Daily Hive an email he says is from a company claims representative who said that the driver “only damaged one door and is only responsible for repairing one door.”

“…We are only obligated to repair the damages caused…This is our offer as a goodwill gesture,” the message reads in part.

Bhatti said the representative said he was eligible for a repair worth $3,759, which Bhatti says isn’t enough to cover the total damage done to his entire garage.

Daily Hive has been unable to independently verify those claims.

“They are only willing to pay for one door, but like all the garage door companies [told me] you have to replace both because you can’t get that same door,” explained Bhatti.

“I told [Amazon] that’s not acceptable and I need to speak to their adjustor.”

The Abbotsford man is still waiting to speak with an Amazon insurance adjustor to dispute their decision and hopes Amazon can take accountability for the damage but he says he “doubts they will.”

Amazon’s website has a page with information about injury or damage caused by a defective product purchase but does not specify what to do when an Amazon vehicle or delivery driver damages your property.

Daily Hive has reached out to Amazon for further comment and will update this story with its response.