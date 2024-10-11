Canada's Dental Care Plan will soon cover more services

If you signed up for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), you may get coverage for more services in the coming months.

The CDCP was introduced last year to help lower dental costs for those earning less than $90,000 annually.

Ottawa says the CDCP will help up to nine million uninsured Canadians get necessary dental care.

According to the program’s site, services and additional treatments requiring advanced approval will be available in November. In an email to Daily Hive, Health Canada shared which additional treatments dentists will be able to request to access coverage for with the launch of preauthorization next month: Complete specialist examinations

Crowns

Root canal re-treatments

Removable partial dentures, overdentures, and immediate dentures

Major surgical procedures

Moderate sedation, deep sedation, and general anesthesia “Most services covered under the CDCP currently do not require prior approval (up to certain frequency limits). These include a wide range of services such as cleanings, fillings, and dentures,” clarified the spokesperson. It’s important to note that the plan does not directly pay eligible members for the cost of dental care services. Even if you qualify, you may still have to pay your oral health provider any amount not covered by the CDCP. Who qualifies for the dental care plan and when can you apply?

You must be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance, meaning you don’t have access through your employer or a family member’s employer benefits, dental insurance through your pension (a previous employer), or a family member’s pension benefits.

You can’t have dental insurance you’ve purchased yourself or from a family member via a group plan from an insurance or benefits company.

You must also have an annual family income of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000.

If you’re a Canadian resident who accesses dental coverage through a social program offered by your province/territory or the federal government, you can still qualify for the CDCP if you meet all the eligibility criteria.

Eligible children under 18, adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate, and eligible adults aged 65 and above are currently allowed to apply.

If you don’t fall under any of those categories, eligibility will soon expand in the coming months.

The next phase of the dental care plan rollout will happen in 2025, covering all remaining eligible Canadian residents.

You can find a comprehensive list of services covered by the CDCP here.