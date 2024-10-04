A German neighbourhood has streets named after Canadian spots

If you find yourself in Germany, be sure to check out one neighbourhood near the capital city that is chalked full of streets named after Canadian spots.

Located in the town of Teltow, just southwest of Berlin, is a neighbourhood with a load of Canadian streets, including Vancouver Street, Edmonton Street, Calgary Street, Toronto Street, Saskatoon Street, Regina Street, and Winnipeg Street.

This isn’t the first time street names around the world had some Canadian connections to them– streets in one neighbourhood in California all pay homage to cities in Alberta, while another city in California has streets with names of tons of Canadian cities.

You can check out this very Canadian neighbourhood on Google Maps for yourself right here.