The RCMP believes it has found the remains of a BC couple reported missing since last month.

According to a release, the agency states that it believes that the remains are of a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman from BC who were reported missing to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on June 18.

On Wednesday, the local RCMP detachment was alerted after a boat containing human remains was discovered at the Sable Island National Park Reserve in Nova Scotia.

“On July 10, at approximately 3:15 pm, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were contacted by Parks Canada after a 10-foot inflatable boat was found washed ashore with two deceased people on board,” they stated. “At this time, it’s thought to be a lifeboat for a larger vessel named Theros.”

Although the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is still “working to make positive identifications,” it is believed that the remains are of Brett Clibbery and Sarah Packwood.

The couple were documenting their journey on a Facebook page called “Theros Sailing Adventure.”

The couple were headed from Halifax to the Azores islands, a Portuguese archipelago in the North Atlantic Ocean located approximately 3,200km from Halifax.

Their last update on June 11 reads, “Captain Brett and First Mate Sarah set sail on the 2nd leg of The Green Odyssey onboard Theros – Gib’Sea 42 foot sailboat. Powered by the wind and sun. Heading east to the Azores.”

The post has since been flooded with comments from people expressing their sympathies.

“Rest in peace. Your journey ended in a tragic way, and we mourn for you and your loved ones, as this is not what we wanted to hear,” wrote one commenter.

“RIP, hope the answers come as to what happened on their final voyage,” stated another.

The RCMP is continuing its investigation with Parks Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Daily Hive has reached out to the RCMP for more information.