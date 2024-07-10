WestJet's cargo service introduces a handy perk for university students and staff

If you attend a Canadian university not so close to home, WestJet has launched a new program to make it cheaper to ship your personal belongings.

The program — known as Campus’Air — is part of WestJet Cargo, a division of the Canadian airline, and offers students and employees of select Canadian universities a 50% discount on published freight rates for domestic shipping of personal effects.

“At WestJet Cargo, we recognize the unique challenges faced by students and university staff in transporting their personal belongings,” said Kirsten De Bruijn, executive president of WestJet Cargo.

“Campus’Air is our way of supporting the academic community, providing them with an affordable, reliable shipping solution that underscores our commitment to fostering education and community development across Canada.”

Eligible items that can be shipped include clothing, household items, pedal bikes, books, most electronics (with batteries removed), sports equipment, and other similar personal effects.

Some things can’t be shipped such as electronics with permanent batteries, retail goods, food or other perishable items, live animals, construction materials, and high-value items like jewellery and passports.

To qualify for Campus’Air service, WestJet Cargo says you must be a current student or employee at the following universities:

University of Calgary

University of Lethbridge

University of Alberta

University of British Columbia & Okanagan

Ambrose University

Concordia University

McGill University

Universite de Montreal

Concordia University of Alberta

WestJet Cargo notes that if your university isn’t participating in the Campus’Air program, you can reach out to a representative to find out if you may still be eligible to use the service.

“Most shipments once processed will arrive at their destination within 24 hours, subject to flight availability and connecting options,” noted the airline.

To book, you’ll have to complete a booking request form and email it to [email protected] using your official university email address.

WestJet Cargo says it will respond with your booking confirmation and any questions if necessary. Then you can simply drop off your prepared shipment at any of the following warehouse locations.

To receive a quote, WestJet says you can contact its Cargo Center at 1-866-952-2746 or email [email protected].

The airline also has a FAQ sheet with more information about the service on its information page.