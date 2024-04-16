A fundraiser has been launched for a Canadian woman who recently suffered a tragic accident while travelling in Thailand.

According to the GoFundMe campaign launched by her older sister, Danielle Kliaman of Victoria, BC, was riding her scooter in Koh Phangan when she was involved in a hit-and-run.

Her right foot was severely mangled in the accident and requires immediate and numerous surgery for it to be saved. However, the costs associated with the operation are in the six figures.

You might also like: Over $30K raised on GoFundMe for family of boy mauled to death by dogs in Edmonton

Documentary about Celine Dion’s career, health journey premieres this summer

Pharmacists file proposed class action against Shoppers Drug Mart alleging "unethical corporate practices"

“Danielle is currently in Koh Samui and needs to be airlifted to Bangkok to undergo surgery,” wrote Jessica Kliaman on GoFundMe. “Time is of the essence and the situation is critical. Without immediate intervention, she risks losing her foot entirely.”

Jessica updated the fundraiser to let supporters know that Danielle has been airlifted to Bangkok and has undergone her first surgery. It is still unclear at this point whether her right foot can be saved, but she may need up to four more surgeries before being able to return home.

While Danielle does have health insurance, the expenses for the surgeries, an airlift to Bangkok, and a flight back to Canada are estimated to be more than $150,000.

“Unfortunately, her insurance is not sufficient to cover all the costs nor will the money be delivered in time to save her foot therefore we have to pay out of pocket,” added Jessica.