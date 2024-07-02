"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan did a Canadian accent and you be the judge

Having spent some time in Canada before, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was eager to share her version of the Canadian accent.

Viewers have been positively charmed by Coughlan and co-star Luke Newton while promoting the show in Canada. In a clip shared by Netflix Canada, the pair tried several popular Canadian snacks (Lay’s ketchup chips were a firm favourite). Now, in a recent clip, Coughlan is discussing her Canadian connection.

“I have two aunties who live out here,” said the Irish actress. “Auntie Patsy and Uncle Bennie have lived here since, I think, 1968.”

She added that her first visit was in 1998, and at the time, the Spice Girls were also in Canada.

When asked to share her Canadian accent, she stated, “Thanks for watching, Canada. I’m going out and about to get a double-double, have a Molson on the patio, and go up north to the cottage this weekend, eh?”

“That was pretty bang on,” said Newton.

She also shared the Canadian pronunciation of Toronto.

“I found out that people who are from Toronto say ‘Toronno,'” said Coughlan.

Watch the clip below:

PETITION TO MAKE NICOLA COUGHLAN AN HONORARY CANADIAN pic.twitter.com/jRexyw8NHb — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) June 28, 2024

Her attempt at a Canadian accent drew mixed reactions.

“Oot and aboot…😂 puh-tin with a nasal ‘in’ for poutine, and there you have it! Emotional Support Canadian standing by,” said one commenter.

“Nic did pretty good on that Canadian line. I’ll allow it.”

Another wrote, “I mean the accent was 😂 but she is so lovely she deserves honorary Canadian status!”

Someone said they were signing a petition to make her an honorary Canadian.

“We claim her 🤝🙂‍↕️,” said one viewer.

Coughlan also said her favourite Canadians are Ryan Gosling, Celine Dion, and Catherine O’Hara.

When asked about her favourite memory of her time in the Great White North, Coughlan said, “Just how lovely people are, like Canadians really do live up to that very sweet reputation.”

Canadian fans of the Derry Girls star may not be convinced about the accent yet, but they have faith in her abilities.

It wasn’t all the way there, but I can tell she would nail the accent with a little more time. — Heidi Lange (@HeidiLange1) June 28, 2024