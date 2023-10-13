NewsCanadaCuratedHome DecorCanada

Inspired by a star: The 2024 colour of the year is an out-of-this-world hue of blue

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Oct 13 2023, 6:20 pm
Inspired by a star: The 2024 colour of the year is an out-of-this-world hue of blue
Blue Nova CC-860/Benjamin Moore

Is it yellow? A shade of green? Or what about brown?

For all of the home decor enthusiasts out there, Benjamin Moore has announced that Blue Nova CC-860 is the colour of the year.

So what exactly is Blue Nova CC-860?

Benjamin Moore describes it as an “alluring blend of blue and violet that sparks adventure, elevates the everyday, and expands horizons.”

The colour is “inspired by the brilliance of a new star formed in space,” adds Benjamin Moore.

blue nova

Blue Nova/Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore also announced its 2024 Colour Trend palate pairings that compliment Blue Nova.

These colours include:

White Dove OC-17

blue nova

White Dove/Benjamin Moore

Pristine OC-75

blue nova

Pristine OC-75/Benjamin Moore

Regent Green 2136-20

blue novaRegent Green 2136-20/Benjamin Moore

Topaz 070

blue nova

Topaz 070/Benjamin Moore

Other colour pairings include antique Pewter 1560, Polar Sky CC-790, Hazy Lilac 2116-40, Honeybee CSP-950, and Teacup Rose 2170-50.

blue nova

2024 Colour Trends palette/ Benjamin Moore

“The Colour Trends 2024 palette tells a story of duality– juxtaposing light against dark, warm and cool, showcasing complementary and contrasting colour pairings,” said Andrea Magno, colour marketing and development Director at Benjamin Moore, in a release.

“These contrasts invite us to break away from the ordinary to explore new places and collect colour memories that shape the hues used in our homes.”

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Canada
+ Curated
+ Home Decor
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop