Is it yellow? A shade of green? Or what about brown?

For all of the home decor enthusiasts out there, Benjamin Moore has announced that Blue Nova CC-860 is the colour of the year.

So what exactly is Blue Nova CC-860?

Benjamin Moore describes it as an “alluring blend of blue and violet that sparks adventure, elevates the everyday, and expands horizons.”

The colour is “inspired by the brilliance of a new star formed in space,” adds Benjamin Moore.

Benjamin Moore also announced its 2024 Colour Trend palate pairings that compliment Blue Nova.

These colours include:

White Dove OC-17

Pristine OC-75

Regent Green 2136-20

Regent Green 2136-20/Benjamin Moore

Topaz 070

Other colour pairings include antique Pewter 1560, Polar Sky CC-790, Hazy Lilac 2116-40, Honeybee CSP-950, and Teacup Rose 2170-50.

“The Colour Trends 2024 palette tells a story of duality– juxtaposing light against dark, warm and cool, showcasing complementary and contrasting colour pairings,” said Andrea Magno, colour marketing and development Director at Benjamin Moore, in a release.

“These contrasts invite us to break away from the ordinary to explore new places and collect colour memories that shape the hues used in our homes.”