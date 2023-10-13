Inspired by a star: The 2024 colour of the year is an out-of-this-world hue of blue
Is it yellow? A shade of green? Or what about brown?
For all of the home decor enthusiasts out there, Benjamin Moore has announced that Blue Nova CC-860 is the colour of the year.
So what exactly is Blue Nova CC-860?
Benjamin Moore describes it as an “alluring blend of blue and violet that sparks adventure, elevates the everyday, and expands horizons.”
The colour is “inspired by the brilliance of a new star formed in space,” adds Benjamin Moore.
Benjamin Moore also announced its 2024 Colour Trend palate pairings that compliment Blue Nova.
These colours include:
White Dove OC-17
Pristine OC-75
Regent Green 2136-20
Regent Green 2136-20/Benjamin Moore
Topaz 070
Other colour pairings include antique Pewter 1560, Polar Sky CC-790, Hazy Lilac 2116-40, Honeybee CSP-950, and Teacup Rose 2170-50.
“The Colour Trends 2024 palette tells a story of duality– juxtaposing light against dark, warm and cool, showcasing complementary and contrasting colour pairings,” said Andrea Magno, colour marketing and development Director at Benjamin Moore, in a release.
“These contrasts invite us to break away from the ordinary to explore new places and collect colour memories that shape the hues used in our homes.”