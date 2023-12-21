Dreaming of a white Christmas? Not this year, says Canada's holiday forecast

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, keep dreaming because, according to the country’s latest weather forecast, Canadians likely won’t get one.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s senior climatologist, David Phillips, told Daily Hive that there’s barely any evidence that it’s the winter season across the country, with little snow and mild temperatures.

He says if you’re not seeing snow where you are now, you’re likely in for a green or brown Christmas instead of a white one.

“If it’s dirty and dingy where you are, it’s going to still be dirty and dingy. There’s no freshening up going on,” he said.

Phillips says it’s a big contrast to the weather forecast Canada experienced last year.

“Last year, we didn’t get to visit grandma because we were in a storm state, brutal temperatures, wind chill that were dangerous,” he recalled.

“Travel at Christmas time and just leading to it were some of the worst ever. Flights couldn’t get in and out. Thousands of vacation plans to the Caribbean were cancelled.”

And it seems like this year, a classic, snowy Canadian winter is more elusive than Santa Claus.

Phillips gave examples of cities like Winnipeg, Ottawa, Saskatoon or Montreal that typically have a 99% chance of a white Christmas based on decades of records. Yet, a white Christmas isn’t on the cards this season.

“Ottawa, which is the notice snowiest national capital in the world, it’s got one centimetre sitting on the ground right now, and no chance at all for a flake or a flurry, or anything,” he explained.

So, what’s the reason for this Scrooge-approved weather forecast?

According to Phillips, the El Niño weather pattern, which is bringing southerly air from the warm waters in the South Pacific, is the main culprit.

On top of that, Canada also had a warm fall and the hottest summer on record. The climatologist says a lot of residual heat stored in the lakes, land and river is likely contributing to the toasty winter.

He adds that it’s also due to a lack of cold air in the north.

“You can’t get winter in Toronto until you get it in Tuktoyaktuk. It doesn’t exist there,” he explained.

“There’s a little bit there, but it’s not been really cold. And you’ve got some snow, but it’s a problem in the north, they can’t build ice roads. They’re very concerned.”

Overall, Phillips finds it very unusual that a vast country like Canada is experiencing similar temperatures in almost all regions.

“You looking out the window, whether you’re in in Halifax or in Brandon, Manitoba, or Burnaby, it all looks the same,” he said.

But winter isn’t fully cancelled.

Phillips says we’re still going to experience frigid weather, but it might be slow to come.

“I think it’s going to be a short winter,” he said. “I think it’s not going to be a cruel winter.”