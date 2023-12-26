Canada's top 100 employers are hiring and the perks look awesome

If you’re looking to start 2024 right with a new career, you’ll want to take a look at some of Canada’s top employers.

Mediacorp Canada Inc. released its annual list of the top 100 employers in Canada for 2024 recently.

The list uses eight criteria to evaluate companies: workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

We took a look at five of these companies that are hiring for positions across Canada right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying! Make that move to a career that you’ll thrive in.

Who: Bell is the largest telecommunications company in Canada, providing Mobile phone, TV, high speed and wireless Internet, and residential Home phone services. It also owns 35 local TV stations led by CTV, in addition to being Canada’s largest radio broadcaster.

Bell is the largest telecommunications company in Canada, providing Mobile phone, TV, high speed and wireless Internet, and residential Home phone services. It also owns 35 local TV stations led by CTV, in addition to being Canada’s largest radio broadcaster. Perks: Some of the reasons why Bell is one of Canada’s top employers include resources and services to help employees build financial literacy, paid time off to volunteer, and its “Workways” program, which aims to provide employees with a greater work/life balance.

Some of the reasons why Bell is one of Canada’s top employers include resources and services to help employees build financial literacy, paid time off to volunteer, and its “Workways” program, which aims to provide employees with a greater work/life balance. Jobs: It’s hiring for dozens of positions across Canada right now, from jobs in its technician and technology categories to a variety of positions in its retail section.

It’s hiring for dozens of positions across Canada right now, from jobs in its technician and technology categories to a variety of positions in its retail section. More: Learn more here.

Who: Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) works to improve the standard of living and quality of life for all Canadians by promoting a labour force that is highly skilled, its website says.

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) works to improve the standard of living and quality of life for all Canadians by promoting a labour force that is highly skilled, its website says. Perks: “Exceptional” family-friendly benefits, defined benefit pension plans, and supporting employees’ lifelong learning are some of the reasons why ESDC is one of Canada’s top employers.

“Exceptional” family-friendly benefits, defined benefit pension plans, and supporting employees’ lifelong learning are some of the reasons why ESDC is one of Canada’s top employers. Jobs: It’s hiring for a variety of positions across the country, including many which don’t require any experience.

It’s hiring for a variety of positions across the country, including many which don’t require any experience. More: Find a list of available positions here.

You might also like: "Engine may not start": Hundreds of thousands of cars impacted in Honda Canada recall

Alberta premier slams "bizarrely impossible" federal electric vehicle mandate

Costco is hiring for several jobs across Canada, and the benefits look fantastic

Who: The Desjardins Group is a Canadian financial service cooperative and the largest federation of credit unions in North America.

The Desjardins Group is a Canadian financial service cooperative and the largest federation of credit unions in North America. Perks: Desjardins Group offers employees a “Health is Cool 360” website to connect them with health resources, support for new parents with maternity and parental leave top-up payments, and financial benefits, including up to $1,000 in employee referral bonuses.

Desjardins Group offers employees a “Health is Cool 360” website to connect them with health resources, support for new parents with maternity and parental leave top-up payments, and financial benefits, including up to $1,000 in employee referral bonuses. Jobs: It’s hiring for more than 100 positions across Canada right now, from financial advisors and claims specialists to developers and account managers.

It’s hiring for more than 100 positions across Canada right now, from financial advisors and claims specialists to developers and account managers. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and is the parent company of stores including Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and is the parent company of stores including Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Perks: Loblaw made the list of Canada’s top 100 employers for its employee referral bonus program, ongoing employee development programs, and its President’s Choice Children’s Charity, which encourages employees to get involved through a generous volunteer grant program.

Loblaw made the list of Canada’s top 100 employers for its employee referral bonus program, ongoing employee development programs, and its President’s Choice Children’s Charity, which encourages employees to get involved through a generous volunteer grant program. Jobs: It’s hiring for more than 1,500 positions across the country currently, from roles in its grocery stores and distribution centres to positions along the supply chain.

It’s hiring for more than 1,500 positions across the country currently, from roles in its grocery stores and distribution centres to positions along the supply chain. More: To learn more about Loblaw’s open positions, visit the careers page.