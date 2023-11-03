Flying isn’t always an enjoyable experience, especially if you’re on a long-haul flight.

With cramped seating, unenjoyable plane food, and someone usually putting their seat back to make you even more uncomfortable, a long flight can leave you wishing you just stayed home.

But some airlines provide a more pleasant flying experience for longer flights.

We want to know which airlines you’ve enjoyed the most when taking long-haul flights for an upcoming Daily Hive Canada story.

Did you enjoy the airline’s service? Did the food surpass your expectations? Was the in-flight media filled with fantastic options that allowed you to binge-watch entertaining shows and movies for hours? Were the flight attendants helpful?

We also want to know your long-haul flight experience if you’ve travelled with kids or pets.

Let us know by taking this survey.

We may use these answers for a story about preferred long-haul flights in the near future.

Thanks for participating!