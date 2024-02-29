Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at 84

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has died at 84.

Mulroney’s daughter, Caroline Mulroney, posted to her X account Thursday afternoon announcing the passing of her father and Canada’s 18th prime minister.

“He died peacefully, surrounded by family,” she stated.

On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister. He died peacefully, surrounded by family. — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) February 29, 2024

Mulroney was prime minister from 1984 to 1993 and is most well known for introducing such policies as the goods and services tax (GST), adding eight new national parks with his government, and passing the Canadian Environment Assessment Act and the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Politicians from across the country were quick to express their condolences to the Mulroney family and pay their respects.

Brian Mulroney loved Canada. I’m devastated to learn of his passing. He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home. I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless,… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 29, 2024

I am saddened to hear of the death of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney. He made an important contribution to Canada, including protecting our environment – leading the world in tackling acid rain and banning chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 29, 2024

The Right Hon. Brian Mulroney was a transformative figure in Canadian politics. I offer my sincere condolences to his family. #cdnpoli #onpoli — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) February 29, 2024

“It is with great sadness that Canadians learn of the loss of one of our greatest ever statesmen, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney. The love and prayers of all Canadians go to his beloved children, Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicolas, and the love of his life, his best friend and… pic.twitter.com/BBYU8Zejxh — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 29, 2024

Brian Mulroney, le p’tit gars de Baie-Comeau. Comme premier ministre du Canada, il a été un visionnaire avec son accord de libre-échange canado-américain. Il s’est tenu debout en s’opposant au régime de l’apartheid en Afrique du Sud. Il a su lutter contre les pluies acides, un… — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 29, 2024