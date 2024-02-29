NewsPoliticsCanada

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at 84

Feb 29 2024, 11:27 pm
PaulCouvrette/Shutterstock

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has died at 84.

Mulroney’s daughter, Caroline Mulroney, posted to her X account Thursday afternoon announcing the passing of her father and Canada’s 18th prime minister.

“He died peacefully, surrounded by family,” she stated.

Mulroney was prime minister from 1984 to 1993 and is most well known for introducing such policies as the goods and services tax (GST), adding eight new national parks with his government, and passing the Canadian Environment Assessment Act and the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Politicians from across the country were quick to express their condolences to the Mulroney family and pay their respects.

