Mark your calendars for October 8 and 9, because that’s when Amazon Canada is having their big second Prime Day shopping event. You can expect tons of great discounts on cool stuff, but if you’re like us (*cough* impatient *cough*), you’ll probably want to take a peek at these early Prime Day deals from your fave brands that you can snag already.

That means steep discounts on everything from kitchen appliances to luxe beauty finds, making it easier than ever to replenish your essentials or, if you’re ambitious, get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Dust and debris won’t have anywhere to hide, thanks to this vacuum’s incredibly powerful suction and nifty convertible handle. Use the long one to suck dirt off your floors, ceilings, and other large surfaces, then flip to the handheld to tackle corners, crevices, and hard-to-reach spots like your car or cabinets. It has a 40-minute run time on a single charge and a filter powerful enough to handle pet dander. It comes with four attachment heads for all your cleaning needs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $449.99 ( $599.99 )

Fine lines? Dark spots? Uneven texture? We don’t know her. With just a twist of the pod’s top, you’ll get the perfect dose of this targeted serum that’ll help reduce (or even reverse) your skincare woes. Since it contains retinol, you can expect a smoother, more radiant complexion—reviewers say they saw noticeable results in just two weeks! The addition of ceramides helps protect your skin barrier in the process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $85 ( $125 )

Now’s your chance to treat yourself to what’s sure to become one of your most-used kitchen appliances. It’ll do pretty much anything you can think of, like beating, whipping, mixing, kneading, shredding, and the like. You’ll also have full control over speed and power, which means folding in delicate ingredients or whisking up whipped cream will be easier than ever. It comes with a double flex edge beater, coated flat beater, coated dough hook, an 11-wire whip, and a pouring shield to minimize splatter.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $479.99 ( $639.99 )

Who doesn’t love a little added peace of mind? That’s what you’ll get when you install this weatherproof smart security camera that features motion detection, two-way audio, and a built-in spotlight. Reviewers love the night vision feature and say set-up is a total breeze, too. This one’s wired, but that’ll save you from having to replace the batteries every few months (one less task to do, amirite?).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.49 ( $54.99 )

No need to invest in full-on blackout curtains when you can just slip on this buttery eye mask. The ruched backing won’t get caught or tangled in your locks, while the plush padded front won’t press on your eyeballs (or damage your lashes). Reviewers are fond of the thicker strap, which they say actually muffles sound, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 ( $24.99 )

It may look decorative, but inside this compact speaker is powerful tech that’ll make listening to your tunes more enjoyable than ever. You’ll get improved clarity of sound, deeper bass, plus neat diamond-effect lighting that’ll sync along with your music. It features a built-in subwoofer, which reviewers say makes it an amazing addition to their home cinema setup.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $329.99 ( $429.99 )

Sharing is caring, and now you can treat yourself and your partner to a new dental accessory (each in a different colour, no less!). Reviewers say they’re powerful enough to blast away whatever is hiding between your chompers, with each charge lasting a lot longer than other models.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99

Traditional cookbooks ain’t got nothing on this un-serious (but still incredibly informative and creative) guide. Molly Baz’s trademark humour is on full display here, but you’ll also feel empowered to ditch the classic “tools of the trade” in favour of a more creative — and relaxed — mentality. Will it encourage you to do more at-home cooking? We can’t make any guarantees, but we’d be surprised if it didn’t.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28 ( $48 )

To be quite frank, there’s no such thing as too much water. We need it to live, you know? Now, you’ll be able to filter a positively gargantuan amount of water in one go, which is great for thirsty families and busy households. Reviewers report that their water now tastes amazing and say the slim size is ideal for tucking into the fridge. If 27 cups seems like a bit much for your household, the 10-cup version is on sale, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $43.69 ( $57.49 )

Consider this a strategic food fight (except not with real food, which would be insane). It’s the perfect blend of card gameplay, nonsense, and easy-to-learn rules, so you can spend more time gaming and less time reading tedious instructions. Reviewers say it’s fantastic for family game nights and that it keeps you on your toes ’til the very last moment.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.97 ( $35.99 )

If the brand’s iconic tumblers still have you in a chokehold (but you’re not necessarily willing to shell out the big bucks), we’ve got you covered with this one. It’s got everything you’re looking for — vacuum insulation, a wide drinking straw, and a narrow base that’ll fit into just about any cup holder — so you can enjoy whatever’s inside ’til the last drop. It’s also dishwasher-safe and loaded with nifty little details to keep spills to an absolute minimum while you’re toting it around town.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26 ( $32.50 )

Hydration is the name of the game here, thanks to ingredients like snow mushrooms and hyaluronic acid. In addition to doing all the things we know and love about toners (prepping skin for more products, sweeping away debris, etc.), it also adds extra barrier protection to shield your precious face from harsh environmental factors. Reviewers say it outperforms other, similar toners — except at a fraction of the price👀.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.73 ( $18.99 )

Made of durable steel, your treats will get swift, even heat for perfectly-baked muffins Every. Single. Time. Reviewers are especially fond of the fact that everything comes out easily (translation: no struggling to scrape out your sweets!). You’ll get a set of two.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.34 ( $20.40 )

Reminiscent of *that* The Row purse, this sculptural shoulder bag will take you from weekend brunch to dinner and drinks in a flash. Reviewers have paired it with everything from cocktail dresses to baggy jeans and report that the size is ideal for both. If it ever gets a bit gunky, they say cleaning it is a breeze, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $105.39 ( $124 )

Boil your water wherever you want instead of just where the plugs are. It works faster than a microwave and has built-in safety features that stovetop kettles just don’t offer, like boil-dry protection and auto-shutoff. One of reviewers‘ fave details is the lighting that’ll let you know when your H2O is reaching boiling (saving you getting accidentally scalded).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.98 ( $34.98 )

No need to hit up a pricey spa when you’ve got all the microcurrent power right at your fingertips. The dual nodes deliver serious toning and sculpting power, while sonic pulsations help relax muscles, reduce tension, and even boost the absorption of your skincare products. Reviewers call it “yoga for your face,” which is enough for me, TBH!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $161.20 ( $279 )