It turns out you don’t need to fork over the big bucks on earbuds, and reviewers agree, saying these have good sound quality, quick charging, and sound cancellation. Another cool feature? You can use each one individually (even on calls). Did we mention they’re also water-resistant?

Thanks to its solid formula, you’ll have total and complete control over the application, rather than simply spraying and praying you saturated things enough. It’s also free of chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fragrances — bonus! That translates to being kinder on fabrics (so your clothing and linens last longer) and your skin. Reviewers say its cleaning power is nothing to scoff at either, removing everything from set-in stains to grease spots in just one go.

Reviewers report being very pleasantly surprised by how buttery-soft this pillowcase is, which is exactly what you’re looking for in silk options. It has a hidden zipper closure, which means your hair won’t get tangled or caught while you’re catching up on beauty sleep.

Every tool you’ll ever need to create sushi in the comfort of your own kitchen is included in this kit, like a sushi knife, bamboo sushi mats, rice bazooka, chopsticks, holder, dipping plate, avocado slicer, nigiri maker, cucumber slicer, rice paddles, and a sushi brush.

If you’re looking to upgrade your pre-sleep routine, pop this hydrating formula on before bed and get ready to blast off into Snoozeville. It contains a mix of melatonin, lavender, and chamomile essential oils to help you find your zen, with intensely hydrating ingredients to treat your skin to plenty of moisture.

With both manual and electric modes, this screwdriver will become the MVP of your toolkit. It’s positively loaded with smart design features, like a shadeless headlight for working in tight, dark spaces, USB-C recharge, a magnetic case to keep drill bits from getting lost in the ether, and three torque levels for different tasks. It comes with 25 common bits.

Angry zits? Not today, Satan. These soothing spot covers are specially designed to suck up the gunk while chillin’ out your skin, leaving the whole area a lot smoother and less red than before. Die-hard pimple patch reviewers say these are better than any other option they’ve tried, sticking firmly ’til you’re ready to remove them without leaving the offending area irritated, flaky, or parched. You’ll get a pack of 36.

Fearlessly wipe away salt stains, mud, dirt, and other icks off your fave pair, because these are non-toxic *and* safe for all kinds of fabrics (yes, even suede). Reviewers say they worked wonders on their Uggs while making old pairs of kicks look practically brand-new again. You’ll get a pack of 10.

This award-winning mask promises to give your hair (and scalp!) a serious detox, which is especially helpful if you, like me, could never part with your dry shampoo. It’s intensely hydrating, so say goodbye to tangles and knots, too. It’s also packed with good-for-hair ingredients like argan oil that’ll smooth down your tresses and even reduce oil production and flakiness.

What’s not to love about these plastic-free cleaning cloths? They’re made of cotton and wood pulp that’ll absorb several times its weight in liquid, making them ideal for kitchen and bathroom cleanup (I have one of these in both). My favourite feature? They never, ever get stinky! Don’t ask me how, but they’re imbued with some kind of magic that’ll keep odours away. But once things get a bit dingy, you can give ’em a proper cleaning by tossing them in with your laundry. You’ll get a pack of 10.

It’ll give you access to all your favourite streaming platforms, even if you don’t have a smart TV. Reviewers say it delivers high-def picture and sound quality while being incredibly easy to set up (great if you’re not exactly tech-savvy).

There’s nothing more annoying (or potentially dangerous) than getting tangled in cords and cables when you’re playing around with hot glue. Luckily, this style is cordless — and USB-rechargeable — and is equipped with an auto shut-off feature that activates after three minutes of no operation. It’ll preheat in 30 seconds and, thanks to intelligent heat control, will always stay at the right temp for all your crafting needs. It even comes with a petite stand so you can keep it upright.

There’s a reason why you’ll see this pan (or a version of it) in just about every pro kitchen. It has even heat distribution and can even be popped into the oven if your recipes call for it. And swapping from non-stick cookware to stainless steel will help you avoid toxic chemicals leaching into your food, too.

Sure, it’ll whisk away makeup and dirt like nobody’s business, but it’ll do without stripping your face of precious moisture (truly a blessing as we enter into the cooler, dryer seasons). Reviewers have a hard time finding anything to complain about this cleanser, saying it outperforms their other, more expensive formulas. A little goes a long way, too!

We know you’ve got a mess of tangled chargers and cables (no shade — we do, too😭), so to help you corral everything, we present this portable case. Its hardshell design will protect what’s inside if you decide to bring your stuff along to work or on vacation, with plenty of mesh and zippered pockets to keep it all tidy. Reviewers were actually surprised at how many tech accessories they were able to fit inside!

I cannot stress this enough — these are MUST for any pet parents. They’ll do everything you expect of a dryer sheet (leave your clothing smelling great, banish wrinkles and static, soften your stuff — you know the drill) while also creating a protective layer on your fabrics to keep annoying pet hair from sticking to them. You’ll get a pack of 40.

Things can get pretty steamy when you’re running your tech on full power, which is where this genius cooling pad comes in. Using several high-power fans, it’ll keep your laptop from overheating, while propping it up at the perfect angle to prevent headaches and neck pain. There’s even a nifty phone stand built into the base so you can keep your most-used gadget within reach while you’re working or gaming. Reviewers are fond of the front-facing controls that let them flip between options without having to dismantle their setup and say the added RGB lights amplify the gaming experience, too.

This stuff is *intensely* repairing — like, help-your-skin-heal-after-surgery kind of repairing. It’s designed to minimize scarring, protect against bacterial infections, reduce itching and dryness, and protect fragile skin, with some reviewers even saying they noticed a visible improvement in their skin’s condition after just one week.

It’s the dupe to end all dupes, boasting incredible skin-smoothing powers that reviewers say leave their faces looking smooth, glowy, and hydrated to high heaven. What’s cool is that you can choose how to use it: as a radiant primer base for your makeup, as a highlighter, or as a skin-enriching serum on no-makeup days. And because we’re riding that skincare/makeup hybrid train, you’ll be glad to know this stuff’s got squalane and hyaluronic acid for extra moisturizing power.

Save yourself from reaching into a goopy, nearly empty jar ever again! This scraper is all about that elongated beak tip — it’s flexible, so you can scrape out every last scrap of tastiness inside your containers while being long enough to protect your fingers from sticky messes. Reviewers love that it doubles as a spreader and cake icer, too.

