If you are like me and wait every year to see what sweet deals the post-holiday season has to offer, you’ll love to know that we’ve done the work and found all the best Boxing Day sales in Canada — and they’re all live right this very moment, so you can start hitting that “add to cart” button immediately.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely seen this appliance on your socials. And while she’s still a splurge, now’s the perfect chance to snag this gorgeous gadget at over 50% off.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $279.99 (originally $499.99). Available in two colours.

Deep heat, shiatsu kneading, and a slew of other features (all controllable via a convenient remote) are what’s in store with this fun gadget. Reviewers say that using it regularly helped alleviate chronic foot and leg pain, so if you’re always running about, consider treating yourself (and your tootsies) to this.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.99+ (originally $219.99). On sale in two styles.

There’s a reason cable knit never leaves the fashion cycle — truly classic and endlessly cozy, it’s the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe while being versatile enough to dress up or down (we love this sweater with trousers and heeled boots). The style’s the right amount of oversized, so it’ll layer well over all your tees and tanks.

Get it from Gap Canada for $84.99 (originally $109.95). On sale in two colours and sizes XS-XXL. Extra 50% off applied at checkout.

This headset boasts lag-free connectivity (perfect for coordinating team strategy in real-time), a flip-to-mute mic, and a glasses-friendly headset so you can game comfortably and seamlessly for hours.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $89.99 (originally $119.99).

No matter how well-developed your eyewear wardrobe is, you can always find room for a classic pair of cat-eye shades. This pair is iterated in acetate, with durable nylon lenses that’ll resist cracking and scratching (they also happen to have full-spectrum UV protection). They come with a case and a cleaning cloth.

Get them from Simons for $299.95 (originally $460).

Don’t be fooled by its small size — this speaker delivers *major* 360º sound. It’s both water- and dust-resistant, while giving you access to your phone’s voice assistant so you can switch songs, change the volume, or even answer calls without ever touching a button.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $209 (originally $279). On sale in two colours.

There’s nothing quite like a good toque to keep your noggin toasty during the cold months, but consider swapping it for a colourful beret to give your winter ‘fits a bit more flair. The blend of merino and alpaca yarns is naturally thermoregulating, so things won’t get sweaty — no matter how long you’re wearing it. If you love a coordinated moment, the matching scarf is on sale, too.

Get it from Simons for $89.95 (originally $115). On sale in two colours.

The spectrum of cerulean shades might be aesthetically pleasing, but they actually serve a secondary purpose: each knife is colour-coded, making it easier to prevent cross-contamination when you’re meal-prepping. Each blade also comes with a matching protective cover to save you from slicing your digits when you reach into your cutlery drawer. You’ll get a chef’s knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, two santoku knives in different sizes, a serrated utility knife, and a paring knife.

Get the set from Amazon Canada for $31.99 (originally $39.99).

Heavyweight and relaxed, consider this the ultimate layering piece. Ribbing at the hem and sleeves keeps things from getting too slouchy, so you could easily rock it with suit pants for a casual night out, or with your fave denim when you’re bopping around town.

Get it from Roots Canada for $79.99 (originally $118). On sale in four colours and in sizes XS-XXL.

This petite microcurrent device has three levels of toning power while being small enough to tuck in your travel bag. Thanks to its anti-shock protections, you won’t accidentally get zapped while you’re treating your face to some de-puffing and tightening action. Best of all, each treatment lasts only two minutes, so you’ll be able to squeeze in some me time (no matter how busy your schedule gets).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $197.40 (originally $279). On sale in two colours.

Reviewers say these simple storage bins are surprisingly sturdy, with handles that make transporting your stuff a breeze. And if you ever decide to switch things up, they fold down flat so they won’t monopolize your precious closet space.

Get a set of two from Amazon Canada for $8.87+ (originally $21.99+). On sale in 11 colours.

While reviewers praise the non-stick finish, they also really love that the pieces are oven-safe, giving you tons of options when it comes to whipping up a meal. Each pot and pan also has a helpful pour spout, making it easy to serve your food — because spills are an absolute no from me.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $128.59 (originally $219.99). Available in two colours and in other sets.

A quick spritz of this will save you tons of time on blow-drying while delivering thermal protection so your mane ends up sleek and glossy (instead of frizzy and fried). It’s free of mineral oils, too, and detangles, softens, and protects from humidity.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.80 (originally $31).

If you don’t have the time (or the cash) to splurge on regular sauna sessions, this blanket offers all those sweet bennies right in the comfort of your own home. You’ll sweat out toxins, while the infrared light will help with post-workout recovery. Reviewers say it’s easy to clean and store, too, so you won’t have to dedicate tons of space to stashing your new wellness product.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $199.99 (originally $249.99).

It’s made of 100% cotton, has an extra-long hem (can you say “perfect for leggings”?), and reviewers say it somehow always looks chic, rather than sloppy — what’s not to love? It’ll also get softer with every wash, so you’ll be able to keep it for years to come.

Get it from Gap Canada for $54.99 (originally $84.95). On sale in seven colours and sizes XXS-XXL. Extra 50% off applied at checkout.

You deserve to sleep well, and that starts with good bedding. This set comes with just about everything you’ll need to get your snooze on: a mattress, a pillow (or two, if you’re getting the bigger sizes), a sheet set, a mattress protector, and a cozy duvet. Talk about a one-stop shop!

Get it from Endy for $675+. Available in sizes twin-California king.

Had your phone died at the *worst* possible time? Save yourself the disappointment and cop this portable charger that’ll magnetically attach to the back of your phone and juice up your device in a flash. Reviewers call it the best MagSafe charger, saying it quickly gets things back to 100 (and doesn’t get super hot while doing it).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $41.99 (originally $59.99).

Soothing and hydrating, this concentrated serum treats everything from enlarged pores and spotches to dehydration and irritation. Reviewers say it’s amazing for sensitive skin, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $45.24 (originally $54.50).

In the mood to cocoon? Because this ultra-soft and oversized cashmere shawl is the most stylish way to do it. The soft lavender shade makes it a standout from winter’s tradish blacks, greys, and blues, and the fringe gives it an extra oomph that’ll distinguish it from traditional scarves. Plus, it’s generously sized so you can *really* get wrapped up when the mercury plummets.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $149 (originally $299).

Shower steamers, at first glance, seem like another one of those trendy wellness products that quickly fall out of fashion. But take it from someone who pops one into their shower regularly (like, three to four times a week), it transforms your regular morning routine into a spa-like experience. A few drops of water — or a shower full of steam — will release the scent into your bathroom, with some even working to decongest stuffy noses. In this pack, you’ll get 10 scents: lavender, citrus, cocoa orange, grapefruit, eucalyptus mint, tea tree, jasmine, chamomile, rose, and milk & honey.

Get a set of 30 from Amazon Canada for $41.99 (originally $59.99).

You deserve a chic storage solution for your collection of carefully curated bling. This stand is chic enough to leave on your nightstand or dresser and has plenty of hanging branches for earrings, necklaces, and bracelets (plus a lil’ leaf tray at the base for your rings).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.75 (originally $40).

Shearling is having a major moment, but if you’re not keen on splurging on a full-blown shearling coat, this compact bag is a more budget-friendly entree into the style. It’s surprisingly roomy though, with enough space for stashing all your daily essentials.

Get it from Roots Canada for $123.99 (originally $168). On sale in five colours.

According to reviewers, these are the best wireless Android earbuds on the market, but we’ll let you decide. They’re equipped with intuitive controls, so you can flip between your tunes and phone calls in a literal second. Transparency mode is a smart addition, allowing you to hear ambient sounds while you’re out and about. In terms of battery life, you’re looking at 11 straight hours of use, or up to 31 hours with the charging case.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $179 (originally $259.99). On sale in four colours.