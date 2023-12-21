It’s that time of year, when the weather changes, the temperature dips, and we bid a fond farewell to the year before. That also means that anyone with insurance is going to want to take advantage of their sweet benefits before they expire, which is why we’ve made a list of the best eyeglasses worth snagging before 2023 ends.

These chunky frames are the epitome of nostalgia but with all the smooth modern touches. A softer nose piece means you won’t get that weird indent on your bridge, and since they’re made of plant-based acetate, they can be heat-moulded to fit perfectly.

Get them from Bailey Nelson for $189+. Available in two colours.

Part of a limited-edition collection, this fun and funky style offers personality in spades. Forget layering on accessories when you get a mix of colours, all on a classic cat-eye style that’s designed to flatter almost any face shape.

Get them from Bailey Nelson for $229+. Available in three colours.

Can’t decide between the patterns of acetate and the sleekness of wire frames? This pair offers both. The Windsor-style detailing along the top of the frames is great for adding a smidge of visual interest (especially if you’re only dipping your toe into bolder styles) without feeling like too much of a commitment.

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $269+. Available in three colours.

The classic aviator style gets a chic and minimalist makeover in frosty white acetate. What’s not to love? Lighter than metal and with an exaggerated silhouette meant for wider faces (though it looks cute as heck on petite ones, too), they’re the perfect pair of everyday wear.

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $189+. Available in two other colours.

Though iterated in several different colours (including a truly chic khaki), it’s the hot pink style we’re lusting after. These lightweight frames are the perfect way to add a pop of colour to your winter ensemble, while still looking appropriately cheerful for summer. They’re also compatible with clip-ons, so you can make ’em into sunnies in a literal snap.

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $229+.

Who says wire frames have to be basic? This cookies-and-cream style offers plenty of visual interest, while still being subtle enough to not overwhelm your features (you stunner, you!). The frames have acetate temple tips for lightness, with a steel nose bridge that’ll keep them securely on your face.

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $269+. Available in two colours.

Graceful, but with a masculine edge, these double-bridged aviators are also decked out with acetate temple tips, so you can rock ’em comfortably all day long. The modern shape definitely makes a statement, but they’re not so “in your face” that everyone’s going to be talking about it in your next Zoom meeting. Subtlety meets style!

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $229+. Available in three colours.

Retro meets modern in this pair, where you’ll get the lightness of a full acetate design with the drama of a majorly oversized design. The temple’s dropped and they have a low bridge fit, making them some of the most comfortable frames you could rock (for the uninitiated, a low bridge means the frames won’t move when you laugh or talk, and won’t scrape against your cheeks all day long).

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $189+.

One of the brand’s bestselling styles, these frames pull double duty with a 50/50 wire and acetate construction. From the front, you’ll get a colourful pop, but the wire sides are sleek and elegant, keeping everything light and playful (ideal if you don’t want to overwhelm your entire face).

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $229+. Available in eight colours.

Unlike the Theodore Half Windsor, these are 100% wire frames (minus the acetate temple tips, of course) — light, flattering, and finished in a soft matte gold. They’re actually plated in real gold, giving them a sort of “face jewellery” effect that’ll let your features take centre stage.

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $229+. Available in four other colours.

Think of these as a reimagined cat-eye: elegant, sleek, and graceful, with a touch of mod style that keeps them from looking like your grandma’s spectacles. They’re best suited for those with medium to larger faces and features, but we’re not here to tell you how to live your life.

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $229+.

Evoking some major “journalist from the 1920s” vibes, you really can’t go wrong with a pair like this. They’re timeless for a reason, offering tons of character and style while never falling out of fashion — which is especially great when it comes to pricey things like glasses.

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $269+. Available in four colours.

Bold but compact, these acetate frames feature a keyhole nose bridge for comfy all-day wear. It’s another style that rises above fads and trends and looks great on pretty much everyone thanks to its slightly small silhouette.

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $229+. Available in four colours.

These should be called “old faithful,” mostly because they’re universally flattering, timeless, and pair well with any personal style. They also come in a boatload of colours, so you can show off a lil flair (or just match them with your fave outfit — we won’t judge).

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $189+. Available in 10 colours.

Great for larger or wider faces, think of these as an updated take on traditional square frames. They’re surprisingly flattering, with the right amount of classic cool to take you from the boardroom to the bar (and obviously everywhere in between).

Get a pair from Bailey Nelson for $229+. Available in three colours.