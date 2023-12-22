What better way to start the new year than with a slew of cool new stuff? So we’ve scoured the web to create a list of funky, useful, and cool products you might like in 2024, ranging from cocktail recipe books to bags big enough to fit all your essentials.

With recipes inspired by your fave RPGs, you’ll have the perfect excuse to kick game night up a notch with the addition of boozy bevies. Reviewers say it’s worth it for the names alone (Necromancer, anyone?), but the directions are also easy to follow and yield tasty results.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.12. Also available on Kindle.

Those extra-long bristles will help you lather up all your bod’s nooks and crannies, without scraping your skin raw like sisal or other materials. On the flip side, you’ll find lil’ nodes so you can treat yourself to an in-shower rub-down (reviewers say it’s also awesome paired with oil during a massage).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99.

This gizmo solves the problem of accidental spillage by giving you a secure spot to park your cup, mug, or glass, while the weighted side flaps keep things from tipping. The bottom of the material is also slightly tacky, offering additional grip (because no one wants red wine all over their couch).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34.99+. Available in five colours.

Who among us hasn’t felt personally victimized by puffy eyes? If you’re tired of dealing with that nonsense, these reusable patches will deliver some major de-puffing action, thanks to their squishy gel filling. Obviously, make sure to keep ’em in your fridge or freezer for max chill!

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $13.96.

We are leaving rips, tears, and snags behind in 2023, folks. These tights are virtually indestructible (trust me, I went at mine with nails and scissors and nary a hole in sight!), making them perfect for everyday wear. Their wide waistband is *way* more comfortable than thinner versions, largely because you won’t get any squishing or digging — even when you’re sitting.

Get a pair from Sheertex for $55 (originally $79). Available in sizes XS-3XL.

Give your spoons and butterknives a rest — they’re not doing the job, anyway! Employ this dishwasher-safe dude to help you reach every last smear of jam, butter, or other spreadable, then easily transfer your tasty goods to bread, crackers, or anything else you can dream up. Reviewers are especially fond of its size, saying it’s long enough to keep their hands clean while they’re scraping around deeper containers.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99.

They’re waterproof, comfortable, and (according to reviewers), gentle even on bare feet. Since they’re made of a cozy merino wool, they’re great for cooler weather, while being breathable enough to keep sweaty feet at bay, too. Talk about a win-win.

Get a pair from Allbirds for $140. Available in five colours and women’s sizes 5-11. Also available in men’s.

I’ll be honest — I’m tired of leaving dirty, greasy splotches all over my counter every time I whip up a meal. This ravioli-shaped rest might be the answer to all those problems! It’s made of easy-to-clean silicone that won’t get glopped up with sauces, while being large enough to accommodate your largest stirring implements.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.90.

It’s always a good idea to be prepared (especially if you love an outdoor adventure), so make sure you tuck one of these petite tents into your bag before you head out. It’s big enough for two people and built to withstand water, wind, and snow, with a reflective inner surface that’ll refract your body heat and keep you toasty no matter what the weather’s up to. You can even use it as a sleeping bag, bivy sack, or space blanket if you’re in a bind.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99+. Available in four colours and two multipacks.

Capacious enough for your laptop, lunch, and various bits and bobs, this may be the ultimate stylish work bag (because you deserve better than a grocery tote). For extra security, there’s a magnetic closure, and it even has a zippered interior pocket for the stuff you don’t want to root around for, like your wallet and phone.

Get it from Reformation for $215.40+ (originally $718). Available in three colours.

You’ll get a full set of cutlery — spoon, fork, and knife — in one sleek package, making it the perfect addition to either your camping gear or work bag (because those lunchroom utensils are sus at best). And since each piece is held together with magnets, you won’t have to wrestle with complicated snaps, fastenings, and clips to things ready for mealtime.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.

A quick swipe is all you’ll need to give yourself a dose of chill when you’re on the go (the! dream!). The gel formula absorbs quickly, so you won’t leave greasy marks on surfaces or on your clothes and skin. You can expect notes of lavender, peppermint, and tonka bean, resulting in a fragrance that’s equal parts relaxing and elegant.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $27.

Things we love about this unconventional vase include its funky shape (perfect for tucking between your most-loved tomes) and transparent design that keeps it from looking *too* chunky or overwhelming your current decor. Reviewers report that it’s surprisingly sturdy — great if you’re a bit on the klutzy side.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99+. Available in four colours.

Popping these absorbent scrunchies on before you wash your face will keep all those suds from sliding down your arms and ruining your sleeves (my biggest pet peeve, TBH). The set also comes with a pair of satin scrunchies, so you can tie up your locks before getting soapy — the fabric will be extra gentle on your strands and help prevent breakage, too!

Get them from Simons for $36.

Each of these bowls comes with its own airtight lid but is also outfitted with a silicone non-slip base so they won’t go skidding across your counters when you apply a little elbow grease. Reviewers say the lids are especially useful when you’re transporting food, as they keep leaks at bay and keep things fresh until you arrive at your destination.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $49.99. Clip the coupon for $3 off. Available in four colours.

Hot, swollen, and tired feet have finally met their match in these therapy socks that deliver both cryo and compression therapy in one go. The secret is the gel lining in the soles that delivers relief to your whole foot (instead of just one part). Reviewers say you can even flip them so the gel sits on top of your foot instead.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $37.99.

With a squeezable tube and cushion tip applicator, you’ll be able to achieve some serious contouring while ditching all the extra brushes and blenders. The formula’s buildable and extremely blendable, making this a great option for anyone just beginning their makeup journey. Reviewers say a little goes a long way, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12+. Available in five shades.

If you’re still not on board the Scuba train, this updated version might be the one that convinces you to check out the iconic fabric. This pillowy-soft iteration offers all the coziness of the OG styles, with a high funnel neck, deep front pockets, and a half-zip for when you need to let off some steam. The sleeves are even equipped with thumbholes so you can keep your grabbers toasty in the event of a sudden temperature change.

Get it from lululemon for $158. Available in three colours and sizes XS-XXL.

With no gel or glass beads (or inserts of any kind, actually), you’ll be able to get downright snuggly with this weighted blanket. The secret’s in the weighty, chunky knit that’s also just plain stunning to look at. This version’s made of 100% cotton, too, which is great for sweaty sleepers or chronic overheaters.

Get it from Silk & Snow for $161.50 (originally $190). Available in eight colours, five weights, and two styles.

Skip the enormous dish-drying rack and opt instead of this convenient roll-up version that you can slip directly over your sink. Translation: no countertop puddles, soggy fabrics, or stinky mats! Its silicone edges will keep it firmly locked in place while you’re loading it up with stuff, while the grates are wide enough to let things drip-dry in a flash.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.08+. Available in 14 sizes.