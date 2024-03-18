Costly crisis: Boeing woes will likely lead to higher airfare

The odds that Boeing’s quality control issues will impact you directly — say, by a panel blowing off your plane mid-flight — are still low. The odds that they’ll impact you indirectly through pricier airfare, however, are quite high.

Driving the news: Airlines are warning that they are facing delays for new planes from Boeing, which will reduce the number of routes they can fly and likely push up prices for flyers.

An order of 50 new 737 Max 10s by WestJet has been delayed indefinitely, and Boeing said yesterday it could take a year to fix engine issues with the troubled aircraft.

United and Southwest Airlines are also slashing their estimates of how many new planes they’ll receive from Boeing this year.

In Europe, Ryanair’s CEO said an order of 57 planes from Boeing has been delayed, and prices could rise up to 10% this summer as a result.

Why it’s happening: US regulators have cracked down on Boeing after a string of recent safety incidents, limiting its production of 737s to 38 per month.

Two variants of Boeing’s 737 — the Max 7 and Max 10 — have yet to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly passenger service.

Why it matters: Buying an aircraft isn’t like shopping for a pair of jeans — if Boeing can’t deliver, there’s really not much airlines can do about it (except raise prices on flyers, of course).

Airbus, Boeing’s only major competitor, has a full order book through 2030, and smaller manufacturers, like Brazil’s Embraer, don’t have the capacity to make up the shortfall.

What’s next: Boeing’s situation could get worse before it gets better. The company is negotiating a new contract with its manufacturing workers and could face a strike that would grind production to a halt if it doesn’t make a deal by a September deadline.

