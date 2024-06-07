Canadian woman wins $1M after keeping tradition with late mother

An Alberta woman has enormous plans for her lottery win after keeping up with the tradition she shared with her late mother.

Bobbi Jo Nerubenko is ready for adventure after winning $1 million on the May 7 Western Max draw.

Nerubenko used to go with her mom to buy tickets every week and has kept up with the tradition ever since she passed away. When she discovered that she had a winning ticket, the first person she thought of was her mom.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said. “I checked it again on the Lotto Spot app and then ran out of the store hysterical!”

“I was in my truck screaming with excitement,” she continued, laughing.

The lucky winner also couldn’t wait to tell her husband and son and is already plotting what to do with her windfall.

“I want to get my ‘midlife crisis truck’,” she beamed. “And maybe a new camper for my son and I to go powwowing.”

“We’ve done it with tents in the pouring rain, and it would be nice to have our own space to get ready!” she added.

Nerubenko said her family leads a humble life and is excited to see what they can do now.

“I would love to do more spontaneous things and travel a bit with my husband too!”

Nerubenko bought her winning ticket from Cree Convenience at Samson Mall, located at 52a AB-611 in Maskwacis.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.