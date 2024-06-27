The Biden-Trump debate is TV history in the making
Endless name-calling. Demands for last-minute drug tests. Millions spent on advertising.
No, it’s not a title fight or the Super Bowl — it’s a presidential debate.
Driving the news: Despite many thinking it wouldn’t happen, the first of two presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will air tonight on CNN at 9 ET. Some top issues expected to be discussed are immigration, abortion, and how freaking old these guys are.
- Biden will use the debate to remind viewers of their distaste for the ex-prez and his extreme behaviour. Trump will use it to grill Biden for overseeing “a world on fire.”
Why it matters: Biden vs. Trump II is shaping up to be one of the closest US presidential races in history. With a substantial 20% of voters undecided, per a Reuters and Ipsos poll, a strong debate showing from either candidate could be the X-factor that breaks the current deadlock.
Bottom line: There may be no live audience, but undecided voters will be watching — an Associated Press poll found 64% of respondents are likely to tune in to some or all of the debate. The last Biden-Trump match-up was the third most-watched US prez debate in TV history.
