NewsPoliticsWorld NewsUS ElectionCanada

The Biden-Trump debate is TV history in the making

Quinn Henderson
Quinn Henderson
|
Jun 27 2024, 5:22 pm
The Biden-Trump debate is TV history in the making
Muhammad Alimaki/Shutterstock

Endless name-calling. Demands for last-minute drug tests. Millions spent on advertising.

No, it’s not a title fight or the Super Bowl — it’s a presidential debate.

Driving the news: Despite many thinking it wouldn’t happen, the first of two presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will air tonight on CNN at 9 ET. Some top issues expected to be discussed are immigration, abortion, and how freaking old these guys are.

  • Biden will use the debate to remind viewers of their distaste for the ex-prez and his extreme behaviour. Trump will use it to grill Biden for overseeing “a world on fire.”

Why it matters: Biden vs. Trump II is shaping up to be one of the closest US presidential races in history. With a substantial 20% of voters undecided, per a Reuters and Ipsos poll, a strong debate showing from either candidate could be the X-factor that breaks the current deadlock.

Bottom line: There may be no live audience, but undecided voters will be watching — an Associated Press poll found 64% of respondents are likely to tune in to some or all of the debate. The last Biden-Trump match-up was the third most-watched US prez debate in TV history.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.

Quinn HendersonQuinn Henderson
+ News
+ Politics
+ World News
+ US Election
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop