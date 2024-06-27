The Biden-Trump debate is TV history in the making

Endless name-calling. Demands for last-minute drug tests. Millions spent on advertising.

No, it’s not a title fight or the Super Bowl — it’s a presidential debate.

Driving the news: Despite many thinking it wouldn’t happen, the first of two presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will air tonight on CNN at 9 ET. Some top issues expected to be discussed are immigration, abortion, and how freaking old these guys are.

Biden will use the debate to remind viewers of their distaste for the ex-prez and his extreme behaviour. Trump will use it to grill Biden for overseeing “a world on fire.”

Why it matters: Biden vs. Trump II is shaping up to be one of the closest US presidential races in history. With a substantial 20% of voters undecided, per a Reuters and Ipsos poll, a strong debate showing from either candidate could be the X-factor that breaks the current deadlock.

Bottom line: There may be no live audience, but undecided voters will be watching — an Associated Press poll found 64% of respondents are likely to tune in to some or all of the debate. The last Biden-Trump match-up was the third most-watched US prez debate in TV history.

