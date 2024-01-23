You know the drill, pals💃🏻! In this list, you’ll find *tons* of goodies, and all of them are seriously marked down. Some sales are just for today, others might last a bit longer, but it’s probably a good idea to grab what you like when you can — there’s nothing worse than “sold out”!

It’s not surprising they’re a cult fave! Hydrating, cooling, and de-puffing are just a few of the words reviewers used to describe these hydrogel patches. They’re infused with *tons* of serum, meaning they won’t dry out before you’ve had a chance to properly relax. Thanks to niacinamide, they also help fight dark circles, too.

Get a pack of six pairs from Amazon Canada for $12.74 (originally $14.99). Also available in other colours and multipacks.

Not only is it soft as heck, but it’s also non-slip and water-absorbent. You won’t have to slip and slide around your bathroom the next time you step out of the shower (bless), while your tootsies will be treated to a cushy landing — rather than a cold tile floor. Reviewers add that it keeps its shape after washing, too (you can just toss this baby in the washing machine when it gets dingy).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.34+ (originally $26.99+). On sale in 10 colours and eight sizes.

If you, like me, are frankly quite sick of hand-scrubbing every speck of grime off your footwear, then this powerful scrubber is a must-get. It comes with three heads: soft brush, hard brush, and sponge, letting you swap between them depending on the fabric (and dirtiness) of your kicks. Plus, it has one-touch operation so you won’t need to fiddle with settings or decode complicated instructions to get things clean as a whistle.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99 (originally $48.14).

No big surprises here — this stuff will absorb oil and dirt while reviving your locks between washes. But what makes this particular version a standout is the packaging. You’ll get to forego harmful aerosols and messy sprays by simply tapping the sponge onto your roots. That’s it! It’s easy to travel with (aka won’t get tossed out at security checkpoints) and dark-haired reviewers say it leaves much less of a white cast than other brands they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.03 (originally $24.20).

Using just one hand, you’ll be able to blitz and blend just about anything your heart desires. Thanks to genius lil’ features like a splash-controlling head and a whole whack of attachments you can click on (like a chopper, whisk, or beaker), you won’t have to drag out extra appliances just to get dinner on the table. If you’re still humming and hawing about it, reviewers say it’s fantastic for newbie cooks and pretty dang quiet to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99 (originally $99.99).

Skinny jeans might be “out” (though personally, I’m still not convinced), so if you’re looking for a sleek and stylish oeuvre into the world of looser trousers, start here. They have a flattering high rise, with subtle metallic striping that’ll keep things looking chic, rather than sloppy. Some reviewers recommend sizing up because of the narrow waist, but that’s totally a personal call — you know your bod best!

Get a pair from Gap Canada for $84.99 (originally $109.95). On sale in sizes 00-16. Extra 50% off taken in cart.

After not seeing the sun for the last three weeks, we’re fully dreaming of our next warm getaway — complete with this cute (but not overly kitschy) unicorn float. Instead of a plain ol’ tube, this baby’s got wings ‘n’ things to keep you comfy while you’re chillin’, no matter what position you’re in. It has handles for easier control and even comes with a repair patch in case you get snagged on some coral.

Get it from Simons for $79.99 (originally $115).

My mom is a professional aesthetician, and this stuff was what she always pointed me to when my nails were weak, brittle, or just plain icky. The formula’s full of nail-boosting ingredients, like biotin, calcium, and vitamins A, E, and C, which translates to talons that are reinforced and strengthened (reviewers say they saw less peeling and breakage after just a few uses!). It also helps rehabilitate nails damaged from biting, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21+ (originally $24.96). On sale in four colours.

You know the drill — tasty, crispy results in less time (with less oil). Reviewers have been majorly impressed with the results and love that it’s easy to clean. It doesn’t hurt that it’s pretty dang easy to use, too, so you can simply set it and forget it.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $199.99 (originally $329.95).

Talk about a perfect piece for your capsule wardrobe! Slim-fitting and buttery-soft, this top layers like a dream (great if you need a barrier between your skin and itchy wool sweaters) but holds its own when worn solo. The hem’s slightly longer in the back, offering a smidge of extra coverage while being easier to tuck into your pants and skirts. Reviewers say it holds up well to washing and drying, so you can rest easy knowing it won’t get misshapen after a spin through the laundry.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $59 (originally $85). On sale in six colours and sizes XS-XL. Extra 30% off taken in cart.

This brush has two things going for it. Number 1: It has tons and tons of soft silicone bristles that’ll whisk away the buildup and goop hiding in your drinkware. And second, the long handle means you’ll be able to easily reach the very bottom of your bottles.

Get it from Simons for $6.99 (originally $12).

Grinding, tamping, brewing by hand? Not today, Satan. Each style of pod has a unique barcode that your machine will read before producing the most perfect cup of java you’ve ever sipped (the pods are fully recyclable afterwards, too!). You won’t have to guess if you used enough grounds or fiddle with water and temperature settings the next time you embark on a quest for caffeination, which, if I’m being honest, is a pretty awesome gift to give yourself. Oh, and this edition comes with a milk frother so latte lovers won’t have to forego the frothy deliciousness.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $204.73+ (originally $349.99). On sale in three colours.

PSA: this palette has over 1,000 five-star reviews, each citing things like superb bendability, buttery texture, rich pigmentation, and ultra-flattering shades. You’re spoiled for choice here, with shimmers, mattes, and lighter and darker shades to play around with year-round.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $60 (originally $80).

We love a catch-all storage solution and this is IT, folks. It’s big enough for ~chonky~ things like blankets, pillows, or kids’ toys, while looking aesthetic enough to blend in with your home decor. Thanks to its extra-wide top handles, you’ll be able to tote it from room to room if the need strikes (some reviewers say it’s just the laundry ticket, too).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.19+ (originally $39.99+). On sale in several colours and two sizes.

This plush layer offers all the coziness of cashmere, but sans the cashmere price tag (don’t fret, it’s still plenty warm). You can rock it solo to the office, or as a cardigan when the temps really start to drop. It has a boxy, oversized fit, with some reviewers suggesting sizing down if you’re looking for a more traditional silhouette.

Get it from Gap Canada for $74.99 (originally $99.95). On sale in two colours and sizes XS-XL.

I can’t be the only one who bonks their dishes on the sink during clean-up, right? If you also find yourself dropping or *gasp* chipping your stuff on your sink divider, draping this saddle over it will help solve that problem. It’s equipped with suction cups to lock it in place, while letting water pass through so bacteria and mould won’t get a chance to build up underneath. You can also get matching sink mats if you want to wrap your whole cleaning sitch in protection.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.30 (originally $17.83).

This thing will stick to nearly any surface — tile, ceramic, mirrors, glass, you name it. Its 10x magnification will make tweezing errant brow hairs or doing detailed makeup work a total breeze, and that’s before we get even talk about its amazing backlit function that simulates natural daylight. Reviewers especially love it as a travel accessory since it can fold up nice and small and not monopolize their suitcase.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99 (originally $34.99). On sale in two styles.

Since we’re in the throes of winter, a cozy, puffy coat seems especially apropos. Filled with vegan down and long enough to cover your keister, it’ll keep you protected from the elements without making you look like the Michelin man. It also has a water-repellant finish, with a storm flap over the front zipper to keep gusts and chill from sneaking in and ruining your day.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $149 (originally $299). On sale in sizes XS-XL.

Chic and minimalist, this kettle delivers functionality and style in spades. Because the outer shell is plastic, it’s more lightweight than other styles. Psst — the matching toaster is discounted, too.

Get it from Indigo for $67.50 (originally $135). On sale in two colours.

This one goes out to everyone with dry skin: this gel’s ultra gentle and won’t leave your poor dermis parched and tight after your morning shower. On the contrary, it actually helps soothe irritation, with reviewers saying it works wonders for those with sensitive skin (while smelling pretty damn great).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.24 (originally $26.98).

This thing can hold up to 56 (!!!) standard spice jars, with the tiered design allowing you to peep your entire collection in one go. It’s expandable, too, so you’ll get a custom fit no matter what drawer you decide to pop it in. If you don’t have a huge spice collection, you can repurpose it for your collection of nail polish, beauty products, or perfumes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.98 (originally $39.99). Also on sale in a smaller size.

A classic pair of Chuck 70s never goes out of style and in case you didn’t know, they actually have a different fit than other Converse high-top styles. That means they’re extra cushioned, with a slight tip-up at the front that makes walking *much* more comfortable.

Get a pair from SSENSE for $68 (originally $100). On sale in sizes 5-13.

Reviewers say this stuff can remove all kinds of stains, including gross and set-in ones, the first time around. The key is to spritz it on then gently brush it into the fabric fibres (give older or more stubborn stains about half an hour to absorb this liquid magic).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.59 (originally $21.99).

Watches, bracelets, and other bling will finally have a home! The transparent lid will keep dust out, while letting you peep what’s inside. Each pocket is felt-lined and decked out with removable cushions so you can repurpose them for whatever precious goods you want to store inside.

Get it from Simons for $29.95 (originally $45).

It might be frosty outside, but there’s no reason you shouldn’t start planning for spring. A classic denim jacket gets a modern upgrade with subtle puffed sleeves and a slim belted silhouette (and, of course, plenty of deep pockets). Reviewers love that it can be dressed up or down, which is the kind of wardrobe versatility we can get behind.

Get it from Gap Canada for $94.99 (originally $119.95). On sale in sizes S-XXL. Extra 50% taken off in cart.

With notes of iris, white musk, and lily of the valley, this candle will help you recreate those lazy Sunday vibes no matter what day of the week it is. You’ll get up to 40 hours of burn time, so you can replicate chill weekend vibes whenever the weekday stressies get to ya. The matching cologne‘s on sale right now, too!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $63 (originally $84).