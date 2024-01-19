Ever dealt with an odd or weirdly specific problem and thought, “I wish there were something that could fix this”? Then this list is for you. We’ve scoured the web to find all the coolest, weirdest, and (most importantly) most helpful problem-solving products for you — easy-peasy!

Turning my bathroom counter into a swamp when I’m washing my face isn’t my idea of a good time, so colour me THRILLED when I came upon these genius wrist guards. Since they’re made of flexible silicone, they’ll create a watertight seal around your wrists and catch droplets before they snake down your arms (wet sleeves, begone). Consider rocking these the next time you’re washing dishes, too!

Get a pair from Urban Outfitters for $18.

Instead of awkwardly finagling an ice pack to help alleviate foot-related aches, just slip on a pair of these cryotherapy socks. They can help soothe pain and reduce swelling (reviewers say they work magic on sprains and plantar fasciitis) while being pretty darn comfy to wear.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $29.99. Available in two sizes.

Your ear will nestle right inside the specially designed notch, meaning you won’t be awakened by a sore ear🙌. It’s also a dream for anyone with fresh piercings, keeping you from smooshing things down when you’re just trying to catch up on beauty sleep. And if you love falling asleep with earbuds in (who doesn’t love a lullaby?), you’ll be able to snooze comfortably with those in, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.99. Available in two colours.

Way more ergonomic than a tradish polish bottle topper, you’ll get a better grip on things and thus better control. Because it’s designed to fit over any cap, you can even use it to open particularly stubborn bottles.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $16.

If you haven’t heard, wine loves being aerated. So if you’re looking to dip your toe into that world (or maybe just wanna ~zhuzh~ up a less-than-great bottle), these glasses are a no-brainer. And you don’t need to be a sommelier or use any special techniques here, either. Simply pour your preferred varietal into the top opening and let the glass do the work.

Get a set of two from Amazon Canada for $66.67.

Having a green thumb is great, but what happens when your leafy babies start taking over your living space? This gentle tape will help you secure loose fronds, lead vines to grow in the direction *you* want them to, or simply add extra security to weak branches. My favourite detail? There are micro-perforations on the roll, so you can just rip off as much (or as little) as you need for the task at hand.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $3.99+. Available in five sizes.

You don’t need a full-on coffee table to have a spot to stash your coffee, remote, or other lounging necessities. This number can be easily popped into the armrest of your furniture — sofas, chairs, you name it — so you can keep your stuff accessible and within reach. Reviewers say that despite its compact size, it’s surprisingly sturdy and stable.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99+ (originally $44.99+). Available in five colours and two colours.

They’ll not only save you a boatload of space in your luggage, but they’ll also make finding the stuff you’re looking for a heckuva lot easier at your destination. Reviewers say they’re *chef’s kiss* for over-packers and can fit a surprising amount of clothing inside. The set also comes with laundry pouches so you can keep your dirty clothes away from your clean ones, plus a shoe bag for your footwear.

Get the seven-piece set from Amazon Canada for $26.99. Available in eight colours.

Save yourself from damaging your nail beds (or, worst of all, over-trimming) by slathering your tips in this serum during your next at-home mani. In a flash, it’ll dissolve dead skin so you can ditch the tools while keeping your tips in top condish. It also does double duty and hydrates your skin!

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29.

This one goes out to all the people who have ever suffered from a particularly pesky elastic tangled in their mane. Skip the pain of detangling (or hacking at it with scissors — the horror!) by slipping one of these removers just under the band, and presto! It’ll slice right through in a snap, so you can get on with your day.

Get a pack of three from Amazon Canada for $8.31 (originally $11.74).

I like to think of myself as a pretty handy gal, but sewing is not a skill I’m particularly good at. So when things go wrong — like, say, a seam rips at the last second — this genius webbed tape is what I turn to to fix it. It’s thermal-activated, so once you apply it where you need it, simply do a couple of passes over it with a hot iron, and you’re set!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.88+. Available in two weights.

There’s literally no reason why you should still be nailing your artwork to your walls when you can use these strips instead. They work like Velcro: one side sticks to the frame, while the other sticks to the wall. And their grip is unparalleled! Reviewers say they stay in place for as long as you want, and when it comes time for removal, they come off without damaging your paint *or* your drywall.

Get a pack of four pairs from Amazon Canada for $4.78. Also available in packs of 16 and 18 pairs.

Ingrown hairs? We don’t know her. A few dabs of this stuff will save your skin from painful bumps, itchiness, and razor burn in one fell swoop, so you can stop fretting and fussing over your skin. Reviewers say it’s a dream for those of us with sensitive skin and that a little goes a long way.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $36. Available in two scents.

Keep your stuff from getting lost in the abyss between your mattress and headboard. That’s it. That’s the tweet. It might be wedge-shaped, but the top section can be adjusted to fit a bunch of different ways, depending on your bed setup. And it’s even decked out with a cute lil’ side pocket so you can safely store your glasses, phone, hand cream, or other nightly essentials.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $45.99+. Available in sizes twin-king.

I think we can all agree that we should be cleaning our beauty tools more often than we do (no judgment — I’m fully guilty of this, too). Slipping them into this cylindrical gadget will get ’em clean in five minutes, where they’ll get blasted with UV light and ozone that’ll kill up to 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. The rechargeable battery lasts for 50 cleaning cycles, but you can always power up via USB when you need more juice.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $112.

Reviewers loved how well this mat soothed their pet’s arthritis (and other miscellaneous aches and pains) while keeping them toasty during the recent bouts of sub-zero temperatures. It works by reflecting their body heat back, meaning they won’t need to take up *your* sleeping space the next time they wanna get cozy. The cover’s washable to boot, which is great news if your fur baby loves making a mess wherever they go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99+. Available in three colours and two sizes.

Fearlessly swipe away salt stains, mud, dirt, and other icks off your fave pair, because these are non-toxic *and* safe for all kinds of fabrics (yes, even suede). Reviewers say they worked wonders on their Uggs while making old pairs of kicks look practically brand-new again.

Get a box of 10 from Amazon Canada for $11.99.

When you’re in a rush, getting ready at the gym, or travelling, these solid serum sticks are bound to be your go-to. They’ll never leak in your bag and are a total breeze to apply — what’s not to love?

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29. Available in four formulas.

Instead of watering down your vino, simply slip your glass into this chiller (that doubles as a sturdy stand, BTW). Reviewers say it keeps things nice ‘n’ cool for up to two hours and works with different types of glassware, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $75.51+. Available in three colours, two styles, and as a pair.

Give your pill-y sweaters a makeover in 2024! Gliding this gadget over the fabric will neatly zip away bobbles and snags (without damaging the fibres, of course), so your well-loved pieces will look as good as the day you got ’em. Reviewers are really fond of the display screen, so you’ll always know how much juice you’ve got left — for reference, it’ll typically last for 2.5 hours before it needs a recharge.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99.