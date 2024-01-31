Travelling soon? These are the 15 best travel skincare sets you need to bring along

There’s nothing quite like planning a trip — the thrill of finding a good travel deal, the prospect of some time away from your day-to-day, and even making a comprehensive packing list (if you’re the organized type). But aside from your obvious travel essentials, it’s probably a good idea to get yourself a petite skincare set to keep your skin looking tip-top while you’re jet-setting. Read on to find our picks for the best travel skincare sets worth squeezing into your luggage!

There’s a reason Sol de Janeiro’s products have gone utterly viral (hint: it’s the smell🤤), and now you’ll be able to slake your cravings when you’re on the road because every piece is conveniently travel-sized. And in case you’re curious about what’s included, you’ll get all the bestsellers: Brazilian Bum Bum cream, Brazilian 4 Play shower cream-gel, and Brazilian Crush body mist.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $40.50.

Packed full of ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides, and skin-loving acids, this set will help you keep calm and glow on (no matter how busy your travel itinerary is). Thanks to their travel-friendly formats, you’ll be able to simply toss these goodies in your carry-on, too. The kit includes Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier cleanser, Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight toner, Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, Strawberry Smooth Salicylic serum, Plum Plump Hyaluronic cream, and Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye gel cream.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $51.50.

It’s no secret that airplane air saps the moisture from your skin. So if you’re looking for a solution (and want to keep that ~hydrated glow~ going long after you’ve landed), this trio is a must-get. It all starts with a creamy cleanser that won’t strip your skin, followed by a hydrating serum and gel cream that are packed with star ingredients (think niacinamide, green tea, squalane and ceramides).

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29.

Your skin doesn’t end at your neck, people! So if you plan to give your bod the tender lovin’ care it deserves, this kit is the way to go. The lotion and body serum are both fragrance-free, which means they won’t compete with perfumes or your other scented products, but the body wash has a refreshing eucalyptus scent that’ll give you a lil’ jolt in the mornings when your jet lag’s setting in.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $50.

If you’ve been on the internet in the last few years, you’ve likely heard of the hype for Laneige’s cult-fave lip sleeping mask and just *how* magically moisturizing it is. This travel skincare set is the same idea: flooding your face with hydration from start to finish with a mini toner, serum, and eye cream — oh, and a full-sized facial moisturizer to boot! Reviewers with extremely reactive skin say it’s just the ticket for soothing conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $58.

Keep calm and *glow* on (sorry, had to!), with this four-piece set that’s equal parts nourishing and streamlined. If you’re particularly fond of a multi-step routine and are balking at the idea of cutting things to just four products, you’ll be glad to know your skin will still be getting plenty of care. You’ll get a toner, oil cleanser/makeup remover, face serum, and a spot concentrate in case a pesky zit decides to tag along on your vacation.

Get it from Simons for $68.

Think of this as the upgraded version of a travel skincare routine. Sure, you’ll get a cleanser, essence, and face cream, but what makes this kit just a notch above the rest is the fact that you’ll actually get a cleanser, cleansing oil, deep cleanse, essence, and TWO moisturizers. You can mix and match the products to your heart’s content until you figure out what you (and your skin) love the most.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $88.

Don’t be fooled by these minis — this is a full skincare set, giving you everything from cleanser to face oil (and all the goods in between). They all come in a solid formula, too, which means there’s literally no chance of any of them leaking all over your suitcase.

Get the four-piece set from Urban Outfitters for $62.

Two cult-fave products in one easy-to-pack set? Sounds like a big YES to me. The face oil will not only help re-plump and seal in hydration but — thanks to the addition of vitamin C — will even help brighten up dark spots (which is great if you’re planning on getting lots of sun at your destination). The balm also makes a great addition to your beach bag, helping to keep your pucker soft and hydrated instead of dry and peeling.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $33.

If you have finicky skin, then this comprehensive kit might be up your alley. The formulas are plant-based and nourishing, rather than harsh or stripping. You’ll get a cleansing balm, hydrating face mist, serum, face oil, moisturizer, antioxidant eye cream, and a face mask. This one’s formulated for dry skin, but if your dermis is on the sensitive side, there’s a care set for you, too.

Get it from Simons for $112.

Every piece in this set is perfectly sized to make it through security checkpoints drama-free (i.e. they’re all under the allowable liquid limit!), so you can simply toss them into your carry-on. Best of all, you can use these goodies from tip to toe: you’ll get a cleansing cream, hand salve, body lotion, lip balm, and foot cream.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99 (originally $15.19).

This set is a *dream* when you’re away from home, but your skin’s desperately crying out for a deeper dose of TLC. Depending on what you need, you’ll be able to slap one of these bad boys on and tackle just about any issue in a hot sec! For reference, you’ll get six masks in the following formulas: purifying, nourishing, hydrating, moisturizing, skin-purifying, and vitalizing.

Get the six-piece set from Urban Outfitters for $20. Extra 20% off taken at checkout.

Turns out, it’s entirely possible to have healthy, glowing skin even after spending god knows how many hours in airplanes, trains, and automobiles. Whether your face needs a deep clean after all that travel, or a radiance boost after too many red-eyes, this set will deliver. It comes with a purifying cleanser, face cream, serum, and a superfruit mask.

Get the set from Indigo for $20.

You can’t lie and tell me you haven’t at least once looked at Rihanna’s skin and not thought, “Damn, where are her pores?” so if you want to get that poreless Riri glow, start with this convenient travel kit. Every product contains aloe and hyaluronic acid for maximum moisture, with niacinamide joining the party to help fight back against dark spots. Plus, the moisturizer’s got SPF 30, which means you’ll get protected from the sun while you’re zipping from cafe to cafe on your vacay (you’ll also get a cleanser, toner serum, and a packet of body lotion).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $62.

Admittedly, this set is designed for people travelling with kids. But no laws are preventing you from taking advantage of these uber-gentle formulas yourself (especially if your face, like mine, likes to freak out the minute you step away from your normal environment). Included are a face mist, lotion, hair and body soap, foam bath, and Castile soap.

Get it from Simons for $71.