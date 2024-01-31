Our readers loved these 26 products in January, and you can get them all on Amazon Canada

We’re all about finding you all the good stuff here at DH, so if you’re in the market for new skincare, home goods, stationery, or just a lil’ treat (or two), check out our roundup of the best Amazon Canada products that thrilled our readers this month.

Consider this a one-and-done solution to just about every skin irritation, including sunburns, piercings, eczema, tattoos, and bug bites. It also makes for a fantastic toner, particularly for those with sensitive or reactive skin. Because it’s made of an ingredient our bodies already produce naturally, you won’t have to spend ages deciphering complicated ingredient lists!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.95. Clip the coupon for $2 off.

Give your pill-y sweaters a makeover in 2024! Gliding this gadget over the fabric will neatly zip away bobbles and snags (without damaging the fibres, of course), so your well-loved pieces will look as good as the day you got ’em. Reviewers are really fond of the display screen, so you’ll always know how much juice you’ve got left — for reference, it’ll typically last for 2.5 hours before it needs a recharge.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99.

It’s not surprising they’re a cult fave! Hydrating, cooling, and de-puffing are just a few of the words reviewers used to describe these hydrogel patches. They’re infused with *tons* of serum, meaning they won’t dry out before you’ve had a chance to properly relax. Thanks to niacinamide, they also help fight dark circles, too.

Get a pack of 24 pairs from Amazon Canada for $16.03+ (originally $23.95+). Available in three formulas and other packs.

Equipped with four modes (clean, soft, whiten, and massage) and 40,000 vibrations per minute, it’ll give your chompers a seriously deep cleaning right in the comfort of your home. Reviewers swear it’s whitened their teeth by several shades and actually outperformed other electric toothbrushes they’ve tried in the past. Plus, it comes with eight replacement heads and a travel case.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.95.

Now’s the time to revamp your sleeping sitch (because who doesn’t have “get better sleep” on their list of New Year’s resolutions?), and you can do exactly that with a pair of fully customizable and incredibly cushy pillows. Remove some filling if you like more ~squish~ or stuff them fully if you want more support. The inner cover is also memory foam, reducing that grainy feeling that some customizable pillows have. Reviewers say they got the best sleep of their lives on these!

Get a pair of queen-sized pillows from Amazon Canada for $79.99. Clip the coupon for $20 off. Also available in a king size and in singles.

Reviewers say this stuff can remove all kinds of stains, including gross and set-in ones, the first time around. The key is to spritz it on, then gently brush it into the fabric fibres (give older or more stubborn stains about half an hour to absorb this liquid magic).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99 (originally $21.99).

Vitamin C and SPF 30 come together for a high-powered serum/cream hybrid that layers well under makeup (don’t take it from me — reviewers say it’s a great dupe for more expensive brands, too). It also leaves no white cast, so you won’t end up looking chalky.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.32.

This thing will stick to nearly any surface — tile, ceramic, mirrors, glass, you name it. Its 10x magnification will make tweezing errant brow hairs or doing detailed makeup work a total breeze, and that’s before we even talk about its amazing backlit function that simulates natural daylight. Reviewers especially love it as a travel accessory since it can fold up nice and small and not monopolize their suitcase.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $33.99+. Clip the coupon for $2 off. Available in two styles.

Calling it now: 2024 is the year we get our finances in order! This planner has trackers for bills, debt, expenses, savings, and just about everything else so you can keep an eye on every penny. One fave feature among reviewers is the fact that it’s undated, which means you can get started whenever you want.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99.

There’s literally no reason why you should still be nailing your artwork to your walls when you can use these strips instead. They work like Velcro: one side sticks to the frame, while the other sticks to the wall. And their grip is unparalleled! Reviewers say they stay in place for as long as you want, and when it comes time for removal, they come off without damaging your paint *or* your drywall.

Get a pack of four pairs from Amazon Canada for $4.78. Also available in other multipacks.

Reviewers report being very pleasantly surprised by how buttery-soft this pillowcase is, which is exactly what you’re looking for in silk options. It has a hidden zipper closure, which means their hair won’t get tangled or caught while they’re catching up on beauty sleep.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99+. Available in 18 colours and sizes standard-king.

I hate myself for how long I waited to get this — clearly, the 18,000 five-star reviewers were ahead of the curve! This scrubbing brush makes cleaning almost (dare I say it?) enjoyable, lifting away soap scum, mildew, and other bathroom goop in actual seconds. It comes with batteries, but make sure you’re stocked up on more so you can keep the cleaning power going as long as you need.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.59 (originally $21.99). Also available in multipacks.

Not only are these puppies long enough to fit full spaghetti noodles, but reviewers also say the lids have a great seal, so any goods stashed inside will stay fresh for a heckuva lot longer. They’re stackable and come with 24 labels so you can keep track of things.

Get a set of four from Amazon Canada for $26.99 (originally $35.89). Clip the coupon for an extra $2 off. Also available in other sets.

No big surprises here — this stuff will absorb oil and dirt while reviving your locks between washes. But what makes this particular version a standout is the packaging. You’ll get to forego harmful aerosols and messy sprays by simply tapping the sponge onto your roots. That’s it! It’s easy to travel with (aka won’t get tossed out at security checkpoints), and dark-haired reviewers say it leaves much less of a white cast than other brands they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.66.

Reviewers swear it’s the best electric razor they’ve ever tried, which is saying something considering it’s under $30 and comes with a slew of attachments for safe shaving. It’s USB-rechargeable and has a run time of 90 minutes once it’s at 100%, so you can tackle hair from tip to toe in one go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.20+ (originally $36.99). Available in five colours.

In addition to having four plugs and three USB slots (that’s seven devices you can charge simultaneously, for those who are counting), this gizmo also boasts a five-foot-long cord and a flat wall plug. That means you can finally take advantage of the outlet hidden behind your sofa or bookshelf! Other cool features include non-slip feet on the bottom and surge protection.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99+. Clip the coupon for $2 off. Also available in two other colours and cord lengths.

If you, like me, are frankly quite sick of hand-scrubbing every speck of grime off your footwear, then this powerful scrubber is a must-get. It comes with three heads: soft brush, hard brush, and sponge, letting you swap between them depending on the fabric (and dirtiness) of your kicks. Plus, it has a one-touch operation, so you won’t need to fiddle with settings or decode complicated instructions to get things clean as a whistle.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99 (originally $47.87).

They can use this bad boy hot or cold to soothe a headache or to reduce puffiness. Reviewers say the gel beads actually help the mask contour to their face, giving them a snug and almost blackout-level fit.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.95 (originally $14.99).

Fearlessly swipe away salt stains, mud, dirt, and other icks off your fave pair, because these are non-toxic *and* safe for all kinds of fabrics (yes, even suede). Reviewers say they worked wonders on their Uggs while making old pairs of kicks look practically brand-new again.

Get a box of 10 from Amazon Canada for $11.99.

My mom is a professional aesthetician, and she always pointed me to this stuff when my nails were weak, brittle, or just plain icky. The formula’s full of nail-boosting ingredients, like biotin, calcium, and vitamins A, E, and C, which translates to talons that are reinforced and strengthened (reviewers say they saw less peeling and breakage after just a few uses!). It also helps rehabilitate nails damaged from biting, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99+. Available in nine colours.

Reviewers loved how well this mat soothed their pet’s arthritis (and other miscellaneous aches and pains) while keeping them toasty during the recent bouts of sub-zero temperatures. It works by reflecting their body heat back, meaning they won’t need to take up *your* sleeping space the next time they wanna get cozy. The cover’s washable to boot, which is great news if your fur baby loves making a mess wherever they go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99+. Available in three colours and two sizes.

Let 2024 be the year you take your scalp health seriously. Regular exfoliation will slough away dead skin and product buildup, keep itchiness at bay, and help your locks grow in strong and healthy. Of all the scrubs I’ve tried, I always come back to this one, largely because of its microcrystals that dissolve as you lather up, so I don’t accidentally over-scrub. Plus, it smells *phenom*, further incentivizing me to use it (as if I needed more convincing).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.01.

Yes, it’s a new year, but bad days can still happen. When they do, you can always draw a card out of this saucy deck — each one offers a tongue-in-cheek affirmation that never feels patronizing or silly. And every card features an illustration by a Canadian artist, too!

Get the 50-card deck from Amazon Canada for $24.99.

You can use this stuff on any leather goods, including furniture, handbags, shoes, and everything in between. Because it’s so moisturizing, it’ll help revive old stuff while giving it a water-repellent finish that’ll protect it from future damage. Oh, and it’s non-toxic, silicone- and fragrance-free, and safe for pets, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.91+ (originally $30.95+). Clip the coupon to get up to an extra $5 off. Available in three sizes.

Instead of awkwardly finagling an ice pack to help alleviate foot-related aches, just slip on a pair of these cryotherapy socks. They can help soothe pain and reduce swelling (reviewers say they work magic on sprains and plantar fasciitis) while being pretty darn comfy to wear.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $29.99. Available in two sizes.

These have *wild* pigment, so you can create richly-hued masterpieces in a couple of swipes. One end has a calligraphy-style tip (for broad strokes and lettering), while the other has an ultra-fine one for detail work. Reviewers say you can layer the shades over each other to achieve custom colours — don’t worry, each pen’s colour-coded, so you can keep track of which one’s which.

Get a set of 120 from Amazon Canada for $49.99 (originally $59.99).