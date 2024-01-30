27 great deals, sales and discounts you might want to take a gander at this week

Hello, bargain hunters and deal-lovers! It’s officially the last week of January, and we’re celebrating by sharing all the best sales and discounts we found for you this week. I’m talking major $$$ off things like kitchen utensils, funky pillow shams, strip lights, Bluetooth speakers, and skincare galore (plus lots of other stuff, too). Some of these won’t be around for long, so add those goodies to your cart ASAP to avoid disappointment!

You’ll see your makeup looks better than ever before, thanks to the trio of mirror panels (one of which is actually bisected into two magnified sections for easier detail work). It’s also equipped with different light temp settings and can be rotated 360º. Reviewers say a single charge lasts a *while* and love that it takes up only a sliver of space compared to other vanity mirrors.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $56.99 (originally $91).

Please don’t hate me, but I’m just going to say that your current set probably needs an upgrade. Each piece has a solid steel core wrapped in soft silicone, giving them a level of sturdiness that reviewers are positively raving about (while still being gentle as heck on all your fancy cookware). And if that doesn’t already sound pretty awesome, everything’s dishwasher-safe, too.

Get the 15-piece set from Amazon Canada for $25.49 (originally $45.99). On sale in four colours.

With serious bass, a waterproof and dust-proof casing, and 12 hours of playtime, this is the portable party speaker of your dreams. You can even pair a couple together to create a total soundscape or DIY some surround sound during your next movie night. Reviewers love it so much, they’re calling it one of their best Amazon purchases to date!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $129.98 (originally $169.98). On sale in seven colours.

If winter has you thinking, “Get my skin some hydration STAT,” then I’d advise listening to the many five-star reviews and dousing your face in this ultra-moisturizing serum. It’s gentle enough for sensitive or irritated skin, but won’t ever feel gloppy, heavy, or (god forbid) pore-clogging.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $35.41 (originally $46.98).

Loose stuff is my mortal enemy, which means I’m always on the hunt for storage solutions that won’t end up making my space look like a garage or storage container. These are pretty minimalist (meaning there’s a good chance they won’t clash with your decor scheme, either), but reviewers especially love that they’re durable and spacious enough to use all around the house, including as toy bins, extra TP storage, or as a catch-all for odds and ends.

Get a set of three from Amazon Canada for $27.99+ (originally $34.99+). On sale in several colours and sizes.

These have an envelope closure (no zippers or buttons here) and are made of crisp cotton, which means you’ll be catching zzz’s with a cool head. The matching quilt‘s on sale, too!

Get the pair from Urban Outfitters for $40.99 (originally $79). On sale in two colours.

String ’em up wherever you like (the backing’s got extra-strong adhesive to keep the strips in place on walls, cabinets, headboards, and the like), then choose your colour scheme. It’s that easy — and it becomes even easier with the companion app, where you’ll get to customize lighting scenes, effects, timers, and even group multiple strips together for more control. After using them rigorously for months, reviewers say they still work like new!

Get a 65.6-foot strip from Amazon Canada for $19.99 (originally $35.99). Also available in four other lengths.

It looks like sunscreen but acts like skincare, and all without the white cast (and reviewers say it doesn’t trigger any bad reactions, either). Instead of chemical protection, the formula’s powered by zinc and titanium oxide, with a slew of skin-loving oils mixed in to keep your face feeling fine and fancy when you’re frolicking in the sunshine.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $37 (originally $62).

It’ll not only massage around your orbital bone, but you can also set it to heat up or play some music if you’re in the mood for a full-on trip to relaxation station.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99 (originally $129.99). On sale in three colours.

Spring may feel like a looooong way off (it’s not, I promise!), but if you’re on the impatient side, you can start your growing season a little bit early with this handy countertop garden. You won’t need any soil or even sunlight to kick things off, thanks to a handy grow light arm and convenient seed pods. In fact, reviewers say it’s almost laughably easy to set up, so don’t stress if your green thumb is a little… non-existent.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $71.98+ (originally $129.95). On sale in two colours.

A classic’s a classic for a reason, and this buttery leather backpack is just that. Iterated in a rich, cognac hue and equipped with durable wide stitching, you’ll be able to tote around all your essentials from class to work to home and everywhere in between. Though the main compartment is big enough for just about everything, it also has a handy zippered pocket on the outside where you can keep stuff you want within reach (like your transit pass).

Get it from Roots Canada for $348.98 (originally $498).

Save yourself from reaching into a goopy, nearly empty jar ever again! This scraper is all about that elongated beak tip — it’s flexible, so you can scrape out every last scrap of tastiness inside your containers, while being long enough to protect your fingers from sticky messes. Reviewers love that it doubles as a spreader and cake icer, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.29 (originally $19.99).

Stuffed with ethically sourced down and wrapped in soft cotton, you’ll be well on your way to Snoozeville the next time you cuddle up under this plush duvet. Corner ties will keep your cover in place, while box quilting will ensure that all that precious plush filling stays where it should.

Get a queen size from Amazon Canada for $103.99 (originally $129.99). On sale in several other colours, sizes, and styles.

Reviewers say this baby dries almost impossibly quickly, saving you from stepping onto a soggy floor (great if you have a busy household). It also resists dirt, hair, and stains, meaning it’ll look new for ages.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 (originally $24.99). On sale in three colours and also available in four other sizes.

Listen, I know this is technically a pyjama top, but who’s to say you can’t rock this with a pair of gorgeous trousers and call it an outfit? No one. Because it’s both collared and pinstriped, it’ll expertly masquerade as a blouse, while keeping you perfectly comfy at the office or dinner date. Reviewers say it fits a bit long, too, so you could even pop it over your fave leggings for a casual-cute weekend look.

Get it from Gap Canada for $34.99+ (originally $59.95+). On sale in four colours and sizes XS-XL. Extra 60% off taken in cart.

I cannot stress enough how much I hate razor burn, so join me in celebrating this shave cream that will actually make you look forward to trimming down your body hair (though if you prefer to go ~au natch~ that’s obviously cool too). Unlike the heavy shaving foams of the last millennium, this stuff is silky and light, letting you actually see your skin while you’re shaving. A trio of hydrating ingredients (aloe vera, olive oil, and marshmallow root extract) will leave your bod feeling smooth and moisturized afterwards, too.

Get it from SSENSE for $28 (originally $40).

This lightweight spray will lock in your look for actual hours, while busting shininess in the process. Reviewers say spritzing it on between layers will give you even more lasting power, with no smudging or smearing even after all-day wear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.60 (originally $38.97). Also on sale in a mini size.

While hibernating ’til spring might not actually be feasible (because, you know, jobs), tucking your frozen feet into these bear-like boots might be the second-best option. A chunky platform will keep you above slush and snow, with treading to help you maintain your footing on slippery sidewalks. But let’s be honest, the *real* star here is the fuzzy detailing — which is made of upcycled wool, btw. Don’t be discouraged if they fit a bit snug at first, as they’ll break in and mould to your foot the more you wear them.

Get a pair from Urban Outfitters for $237.99 (originally $329). Available in sizes 6-10.

Somewhere between a spacious plate and a soup bowl lies this hybrid style. Wide enough to easily manoeuvre large chunks of food, with raised edges to keep all those tasty sauces contained inside, they’re perfect for pasta (duh), but I could totally see myself serving salad, stew, or even a gooey dessert in them. Reviewers say they’re surprisingly chic, too, so you can pretend you’re whipping out the good dishware the next time guests roll into town.

Get a set of six from Amazon Canada for $43.96 (originally $54.99). Also available in two other colours.

It’s no secret that, according to Gen Z, high-waisted pant styles are firmly “out.” Since I would personally rather die than go back to low-rise styles, a mid-rise silhouette is the magical middle ground I’m aiming for. These have an easy fit through the hip and thigh (BLESS), with a slightly tapered leg to keep them from looking too much like flares. Reviewers with bigger thighs and booties say these jeans are their go-to (though they also say they run a touch big, so keep that in mind when you’re shopping).

Get a pair from Gap Canada for $74.99 (originally $99.95). Also available in three other colours and sizes 24-35.

Pantone may have said that Peach Fuzz is the shade for 2024, but this jewel-tone azure looks too good to pass up. Conjuring up images of deep tropical waters and blue skies, you’ll get a lil’ hit of dopamine every time you look at it — and that’s before you’ve even taken a seat. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly sturdy and versatile, so you can use it as a chair for your vanity, footstool, or simply extra seating in the living room.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $135.20 (originally $169). On sale in four colours.

You deserve better than a cluttered cutlery drawer, so do yourself and your gadgets a favour by adding this expandable style to your cart. Reviewers say it’s perfect for odd-sized drawers while being sturdy enough for all your kitchen utensils and tools. Once you expand it as wide as you want, simply buckle it to lock things in place.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.70+ (originally $30.99). On sale in three colours.

You’ll be able to skip the in-spa appointment and treat your face to microdermabrasion at home the next time things are feeling a bit rough. The tip is actually a spinning disc (the device comes with eight — four for the face and four for the body) that’ll easily slough away dead skin and buildup while giving you total control over things like intensity and speed. Reviewers say their skin was instantly softer, and over time, their skincare absorbed better and they had less flakiness and breakouts.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $165.30 (originally $239). Also available in six other colours.

It’s a touch lamp. It’s a Bluetooth speaker. It’s a phone charger. You’ll basically be getting four separate things all neatly packaged in one handy gadget. Touching the arc will let you turn things on and off (the arc is also adjustable and can double as a phone stand), and if you need to juice up, you can simply lay your phone right on top to start the charging process. Reviewers say the Bluetooth is easy to pair and has impressive range, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $46.99+ (originally $69.99). Available in two colours.

The formula’s hypoallergenic, but you’d never know it from how effectively it removes everything from makeup to day-to-day buildup. Reviewers are especially fond of the smell, as well as how gentle it is on sensitive or easily irritated skin, which is a plus if your face is a touch on the wind-burned or dehydrated side (thanks, winter).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.76 (originally $23.95).

Nothing jazzes up your dinner party set-up more than chic table accessories and these are the perfect addition. They’re strong enough to blast through whole peppercorns and chunky salt crystals but stylish enough to not look out of place at your fanciest affair. The ceramic grinding mechanism won’t rust or corrode and it’s fully adjustable so you can decide if you want fine or coarse results (or maybe somewhere in between).

Get the set from Simons for $49.95 (originally $70).

Designed specifically for (you guessed it!) running, these will keep your stompers cushioned while you’re working up a sweat. They have a soft and springy inner cushion, plus a seamless design to keep annoying things like chafing and blisters from ever happening. Reviewers say they’re light as a feather, not to mention *incredibly* comfy (tip: if you have a wider foot, consider going up half a size).

Get a pair from lululemon for $99+ (originally $168+). Available in six colours and sizes 5-12.