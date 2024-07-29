There are plenty of great products out there. But according to the experts (aka our dedicated DH readers), these are the best Amazon Canada products that are *actually* worth your attention.

Some are big, some are small, but all of them will almost certainly come in handy — and quite a few are on sale right this minute, too. Take a browse, test ’em yourself, and let us know which ones are your faves.

I am a magnet for hungry bugs, so I pretty much have to douse myself in repellant every time I step outside. To be honest, I don’t love all the chemicals, so I was *thrilled* to try out these patches that use aloe vera, witch hazel, and chamomile to soothe any chomps left behind by mosquitoes, black flies, and other pests. They also prevent me from picking at them (soooo guilty) and are free of potential irritants like steroids and latex! You’ll get a pack of 24 patches.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.45

If you despise the feeling of any product residue on your skin, this option is for you. Reviewers love its ultra-light texture, saying it sinks in quickly without feeling greasy, sticky, tacky, or heavy. Thankfully, it’s also non-comedogenic, which means you can safely slather it onto your face (and head) without stressing about any breakouts. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99 ( $16.47 )

Slipping this over your existing mattress will transform it into a cloud of comfort. Thanks to deep pockets, it’ll fit over just about any mattress while also protecting it from spills and other messes. It is moisture-wicking and cooling to boot (hot sleepers rejoice!), but if it ever gets gunky, you can toss this bad boy right in the washing machine. Reviewers say they were surprised by how much it improved their sleep quality, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $50.92+

Thanks to extra-sharp (and ultra-fine) teeth, you’ll be able to zest and grate to your heart’s content. Reviewers love that it makes testing garlic easier than ever while making short work of everything from cheese to citrus peels. Its grippy, sturdy handle will save you from wrestling with it the next time you’re craving a pillowy pile of Parmesan on top of your pasta. And once it gets dirty, you can toss the whole thing into your dishwasher to get it squeaky clean again (it also comes with a blade cover to keep it protected in your drawers).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.66+

Powered by an all-natural blend of vitamins, minerals, and phytoplankton, this stuff will transform your soil into a nutrient-rich growing medium. You can use it however you like — soil drenching, foliar feeding, or hydroponics — and since it’s 100% natural, it’s safe for veggie patches, too. Reviewers say they’ve noticed faster and improved growth and health on every plant they’ve used it on and that it even revived greenery on the verge of death.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.90+

With the temperatures climbing (not to mention sunscreen, sweat, and other summer-related stuff), your pores could probably use a proper cleaning. Use this stuff once or twice a week before you shave to scrub away dead skin and help prevent ingrown hairs. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly refreshing — thanks to menthol and licorice — and has the perfect level of graininess that feels effective without stripping your skin and damaging your moisture barrier.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $38

Overall reviewer consensus is that they wish they’d bought this sooner. It delivers more water pressure over a larger area, making it ideal for showering with a partner. Somehow, it’s also quieter than other models and is incredibly easy to install (even if you’re not a professional plumber). And when you want to adjust the angle, you can do that easily, too, just by tipping the head in the direction you want.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.95 ( $56.78 )

Ditch the dentist’s chair and take your teeth whitening into your own hands — reviewers say these strips work better anyway! They’ll tackle yellowing and coffee stains, and you’ll get enough strips for 22 treatments.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $73.72 ( $87.99 )

There’s a reason everyone on your socials is obsessed with this lip mask, and it’s because it truly delivers on its promises. Its thick, luscious formula wraps dehydrated lips in intense moisture, so you can wake up to a softer, smoother pout. Reviewers are totally obsessed, too, saying it’s the formula they always come back to — no matter how many other brands they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.60+

Slip this on the next time you feel a niggling headache setting in. It’s cooling, with light compression that reviewers say is just the ticket for fighting back against intense migraines. Because it forgoes straps and Velcro, you won’t have to stress about it getting tangled in your hair or needing constant readjustment when you’re just trying to find your chill. Store it in the fridge or freezer, depending on your personal preference.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 ( $25.99 )

With a quick tap, you can pause music and silence your alarm, or you can ask Alexa to play your fave tunes, set reminders, check the weather, or find you a recipe when you’re elbow-deep in dinner prep. Despite its petite size, reviewers say it delivers serious sound while being almost laughably easy to set up (perfect for those of us who are less than tech-savvy).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $87.96 ( $89.98 )

When you’re dealing with layers of SPF and sweat, you need something that’ll give your pores a proper deep clean. Enter this liquid exfoliant. The low concentration of salicylic acid is just the ticket for unclogging them without leaving your skin sensitized (great news if you plan on spending lots of time outside). Reviewers call it a game-changer for everything from hormonal acne to stubborn blackheads and say it sinks in quickly without leaving their skin greasy, sticky, or shiny.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49

It breaks down all the icky stuff hiding out of reach, so you won’t have to stress about hidden grease and goop clogging up your plumbing. You’ll only need to use it once a month — just peel off the cap sticker, pop it on the bottom rack, and run a cleaning cycle!

You’ll be able to shave your legs, pits, and other bits, then flip to the other side to use the powerful trimmer. It’s (of course) completely waterproof, and reviewers say that even though the blade guard’s handy, the trimmer is actually pretty darn nick-proof on its own. The razor end is also wrapped in moisturizing strips to help things glide smoothly and leave you razor-burn-free.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.97

This oil-absorbing patch is just the ticket for handling all kinds of skin issues around your proboscis. Thanks to its curved design, it’ll fit over every nook and crevice, sucking out all the icky stuff and leaving your pores looking (and feeling) clearer by morning. Reviewers say they have serious sticking power and don’t curl up, even when worn overnight. You’ll get a pack of 10.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.47 ( $22.99 )

These are hypoallergenic, reusable, and fluff up laundry like nobody’s business. Reviewers love that they also eliminate static while reducing drying time (which is great if you’d like to save a few bucks on your hydro bill). You’ll get a set of six.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.80+

Whether you’re tight on bathroom rest estate or just need something to tuck neatly into your carry-on, this petite shaver can handle all your grooming needs. It’s waterproof for easy rinsing, has a magnetic cap to keep it protected in your bag, and boasts a 60-minute shave time on a full charge (though there’s a five-minute quick charge option if you just need to quickly tidy things up). Reviewers say it’s the best shaver they’ve ever used, tackling thick, coarse hair without issues or irritation.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $109.99

If your feet could use some serious resurfacing, slip on this mask. Calluses, dry skin, and deep cracks will be no more, with reviewers saying they work their magic even if you don’t leave them on the full requisite hour. You’ll get a pack of two pairs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.65+ ( $21.95+ )

Thanks to its solid formula, you’ll have total and complete control over the application, rather than simply spraying and praying you saturated things enough. It’s also free of chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fragrances — bonus! That translates to being kinder on fabrics (so your clothing and linens last longer) and your skin. Reviewers say its cleaning power is nothing to scoff at either, removing everything from set-in stains to grease spots in just one go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99

No matter where you’ve got irritation (hands, face, or bod), this is the stuff to help soothe it. It’s even safe to use on diaper rash! Reviewers say it works wonders on sunburns or to calm down angry bug bites, with some even using it as a daily moisturizer (apparently, it gives their skin a *serious* glow). Its thick texture will also keep your skin protected during the colder months to keep windburn or rapidly dropping temperatures from wreaking havoc on your poor dermis.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.87 ( $17.50 )