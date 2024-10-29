It’s my personal goal to get my home as neat and tidy as possible before the end of 2024, which means I’m on the hunt for the best storage and organization products to help me do exactly that.

If you’re in the same boat (or are just sick to death of mess and clutter), it might be a good idea to take a peek at some of our suggestions — whether you’re tidying masses of cables, corraling your makeup stash, or banishing kitchen clutter to another dimension, there’s bound to be something helpful below.

Pretty enough to display, spacious enough to organize your entire collection — need we say more? Thanks to the multi-tiered design, even your tall bottles will fit inside, and it has helpful carrying handles if you decide to tote it from room to room.

You’ll get a set of two of these double-tiered rolling racks that’ll tuck neatly under your sink. They’ll maximize all those awkward spaces around your pipes, even giving you a spot to hang cleaning cloths and brushes (each one has a pair of hooks on the side). Reviewers love the rolling design, which gives them easier access to each and every item they put inside.

You’ll spend less time detangling your stuff and more time wearing it (and looking fabulous). Reviewers love that it keeps more of their accessories within view, making it easier to find what they’re looking for when they’re in a rush and say the hefty weighted base is just the ticket for keeping things upright.

Spare yourself unnecessary stress by keeping your spices neat and tidy. You’ll finally have a spot to display your bottles and containers so you can find what you’re looking for in a snap, all while taking advantage of awkward drawer space. And because it’s made up of several pieces, you can arrange and rearrange them to match your exact needs.

This nifty rack provides extra space for all your laundry and makes separating your clothes a breeze before wash day. Translation: no more fishing through one big pile to make sure no red socks slipped into your load of white towels! Each one can be easily unhooked from the rack when you’re ready to go (reviewers say each basket holds about one washing machine’s worth of clothing).

Some organizers work hard, and others look great — these do both. Thanks to their sturdy double-wrapped handles, you can use them for anything (including those heavy knick-knacks you can’t find a place for). Reviewers have used them for anything from food storage to bedside table organization to great success. You’ll get two.

Save yourself the stress of digging through a cluttered drawer by outfitting it with this expandable organizer. It has spots for everything (including long cooking utensils, scissors, and other kitchen essentials) and can be extended or folded down to fit perfectly inside your storage setup.

Trust me: ditch the plastic hangers. They’re too slick to hold up straps and sleeves (whereas velvet offers plenty of grip) and could potentially damage your delicate sweaters and knits. And unlike thicker wooden options, these are super-duper slim, saving you precious inches in your closet that could be better used for more wardrobe additions. Despite their size, they’re surprisingly durable and able to hold up to 10 pounds of stuff, so you could theoretically double up (or use them for coats) if you’re in a pinch. You’ll get a pack of 50.

A great alternative to wall-mounted knife racks, this one’s still got plenty of space for all your cutting tools. Reviewers really like that it’s easy to clean and takes up only a sliver of space compared to a chunky butcher block style.

After investing your hard-earned cash into fancy timepieces, it’s probably best you give them a safe storage space. This box will protect up to six watches from dust and dirt and give them a cushiony spot to rest their sweet heads at night.

Not only are these puppies long enough to fit full spaghetti noodles, but reviewers also say the lids have a great seal, so any goods stashed inside will stay fresh for a heckuva lot longer. They’re stackable and come with 24 labels, so you can keep track of things. You’ll get a set of four.

Anyone keen to save some space in their entryway closet will want to bring this easy-to-assemble cabinet into their home. Reviewers say it’s the perfect extension piece for footwear, purses, hats, and even sweaters if your current collection is monopolizing your space. Each compartment has a flip-up front to conceal whatever’s inside.

So long, stale cereal! Keep your flakes and puffs fresh ’til the last bite by storing them inside one of these airtight containers. When you’re ready to eat, just pop open the top and use the specially profiled spout to neatly pour yourself a heaping bowl. Reviewers love that each one can hold a whole box’s worth of cereal (and since they’re transparent, you’ll always know what you’re getting). You’ll get a pack of three.

We know you’ve got a mess of tangled chargers and cables (no shade — we do, too 😭), so to help you corral everything, we present this portable case. Its hardshell design will protect what’s inside if you decide to bring your stuff along to work or on vacation, with plenty of mesh and zippered pockets to keep it all tidy. Reviewers were actually surprised at how many tech accessories they were able to fit inside!

Designed to tuck into all standard cabinets and big enough to fit pretty much all your bottles, you can FINALLY avoid an avalanche of jugs, Yetis, and thermoses whenever you open your cupboards. Reviewers were surprised by how sturdy each rack is and reported that they’re fantastic for other bottle-shaped containers, too (like SodaStream accessories). You’ll get a pack of four.

These are aesthetic as all hell, but reviewers say they’re also surprisingly durable, holding up to daily use without peeling or fading (and can be easily removed or repositioned). You’ll get preprinted labels for just about every spice or ingredient you can think of, including really niche ones like za’atar, tajin, chervil, and other funky flavourings you might be playing around with lately. Because they’re made of vinyl instead of paper, you won’t have to worry about them getting wrinkled or smudged if you accidentally grab a jar with a wet hand. You’ll get a pack of 146 labels.

Theoretically, we’re all familiar with vacuum-seal storage. In reality, seeing duvets, puffers, and chunky sweaters shrink down into a mere sliver is soooooo satisfying (and hella space-saving). If you’re short on storage space, consider these a necessity for everything from clothing to linens to any and all other bulky items you can’t find a place for. You’ll get four large bags.

You spent all that time prepping and cooking. Now, keep those tasty eats fresh for longer by storing them inside these vacuum-sealed storage containers. Reviewers say they don’t get stained (even if you’re cooking with spices like turmeric), but if they ever get gunky, you can safely toss them into the dishwasher.

No matter what crafting supplies you’re storing — beads, yarn, glue, glitter — this clever storage box gives you a place to put it. The bottom section is ideal for bigger items, while the top (removable) tray has handy compartments to keep smaller bits ‘n’ bobs organized and ready for your next creation. But truthfully, you don’t have to limit yourself here because reviewers also use it for storing hair accessories, packing stuff into campers, or even as a toy box for children.

Finding a matching lid for your food container is a nightmare, but it doesn’t have to be. This petite rack gives you the option to organize toppers the way you like — by size, colour, shape, or however tickles your fancy. Each divider is removable and adjustable to make creating a bespoke setup easier, and it can double as a drying rack if you’re in a pinch.

Yes, you could simply use a marker and write the contents directly on the box, but then you’d be missing out on a slew of clever lil’ features. As you’re loading the box, use the app to note what’s going inside — when you scan the label later, you’ll know each and every item you packed away. There’s even a search function so you can type in what you’re searching for and find out which box your item’s hiding in. You’ll get a pack of 48 stickers.

