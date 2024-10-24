Whether you’re in the mood for a little treat, need to restock your daily essentials, or have just been waiting for a sale to come around on that *one* item you’ve been wanting, we’ve got you covered with the best sales this week.

In this list, you’ll find skincare essentials, helpful tech gadgets, kitchen accessories, and stylish additions to your wardrobe from all your favourite brands — just make sure you move fast because some of these deals are here for a good time (not a long time).

If figuring out your skin’s needs is proving to be a Sisyphean task, consider this two-in-one cream/serum that’ll let you customize your skincare each and every time you use it. One side holds a potent ceramide serum that’s soothing and uber-hydrating, while the other’s a nourishing cream that’ll treat your face with collagen extract and antioxidants. Reviewers say just one use made a noticeable difference in their skin and love that the formulas can be mixed or worn solo, depending on their needs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34 ( $50 )

This ultra-powerful blender will blitz up just about any tasty ingredients you can think of — nuts and ice included. Additionally, reviewers say it’s almost shockingly easy to clean and has genius settings that reduce the amount of fiddling you have to do to get your mixtures *just* right (even if you’re blitzing up hot stuff). You’ll also get two travel cups so you can take your creations on the go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $144.40 ( $189.99 )

Adding this to my nighttime routine has been an actual game-changer (and I was skeptical). It feels ah-mazing on the skin: rich and creamy while absorbing in seconds, so I don’t have to stress about leaving a greasy smear on my bedsheets. But it’s the smell that really got me. It’s scented with lavender and a touch of vanilla, which is normally not my vibe at all but it somehow works here?! The fact that it basically eliminates dry skin overnight is really just a bonus at this point.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.97 ( $13.99 )

Bigger than a clutch but more graceful than a tote, this petite option is the ’90s revival we didn’t know we needed. A zippered closure gives you more peace of mind when you’re out and about, while an interior pocket makes it easy to keep your stuff organized (it’s also big enough to fit a large smartphone). Reviewers are absolutely obsessed, saying it’s both comfortable to wear and the perfect size for everyday wear. And since it’s part of an exclusive collab between Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, you also won’t find it anywhere else.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $129.99 ( $259 )

It might not look like much (reviewers say it’s seeeeriously travel-friendly), but you won’t have to sacrifice any cleaning power with this compact toothbrush. Microvibrations help remove food scraps, plaque, and other gunk from your chompers, while a two-minute timer — with 30-second intervals — helps keep you on track for each section of your mouth. A single recharge can last up to 30 days, so you can spend less time powering up and more time enjoying your life. You’ll get a travel case and a USB charger.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44 ( $54.99+ )

It’s long enough to cover your bum and stylish enough to wear with just about everything, making it a serious wardrobe workhorse. It also happens to be partially lined in moisture-wicking fabric, so you can comfortably layer it over (or under) all your jackets and coats when the cooler temperatures hit. Reviewers love its generous fit and adore the fact that it magically resists wrinkling — can you say “perfect for travel”?

Get it from lululemon for $139+ ( $198 )

Compact and lightweight, this handheld device will help you fight back against peach fuzz wherever you find it (if that’s what you’re after). Self-sharpening blades make it virtually maintenance-free, and the hypoallergenic head will prevent any unwanted breakouts from cropping up after hair removal. The cap also doubles as a mirror, so you can do your epilation basically anywhere. Just make sure you’re stocked up on AA batteries!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.48 ( $29.99 )

Overall reviewer consensus is that they wish they’d bought this sooner. It delivers more water pressure over a larger area, making it ideal for showering with a partner. Somehow, it’s also quieter than other models and is incredibly easy to install (even if you’re not a professional plumber). And when you want to adjust the angle, you can do that easily, too, just by tipping the head in the direction you want.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $43.15 ( $56.78 )

This style has over 30,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason: it’s light enough to tote from room to room, has an auto shut-off function in case you’re forgetful, and offers a bright digital display that’s easy to use. It doesn’t hurt that it also comes equipped with a brilliant late-night setting so you can run it while you’re snoozing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $144.48 ( $189.99 )

When the season’s fluctuating temperatures are really taking their toll, you’ll be glad to have this ultra-rich cream on hand. Seamoss is the star ingredient here, helping rehydrate even the most parched skin, while Kakadu plum and niacinamide protect it from free radicals and pollution while helping to reduce the appearance of dark spots and uneven texture. Even though the formula is ~thicc~ it absorbs in a flash, so you won’t have to wait around before getting dressed.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $28.44 ( $38 )

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too. You’ll get a pack of four.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.96 ( $19.99 )

When you need extra gripping power for your gorgeous locks, this is the clip you should reach for. Its extra-strong hinges will prevent it from snapping at the worst possible moment, while the unique curved shape is ideal for grabbing every last wisp. Reviewers with thick or long hair swear by these, saying they offer plenty of hold while outperforming classic claw clips. You’ll get two.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99 ( $19.56 )

Mops and brooms? We don’t know them. This genius gadget does it all, sucking up dirt, debris, and pet hair with ease and then mopping your floors to get things (literally) squeaky clean. I’m a huge fan of how programmable it is, meaning I can send it directly to the room that needs cleaning or even tell it to re-clean a space that needs a bit more TLC. It also happens to be self-emptying, making chore day feel less like…well, a chore.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $1,099.99 ( $1,799.99 )

After giving this stuff a try, reviewers say they were shocked by how great it made their skin feel (even compared to their more expensive moisturizers). It softens and soothes dry skin, leaves eczema flare-ups noticeably calmed and absorbs quickly, so you won’t have to stand around waiting for it to sink in. Because it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, those of us prone to breakouts won’t have to stress about it, causing any pesky pimples to appear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.94 ( $22.97 )

While a celeb endorsement is not necessarily a sign of a great product, in this case, it is. Stars like Jessica Alba (not to mention tons of #beautytok influencers) are obsessed with these hydrogel masks that promise to tackle things like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and dryness — and tackle them they do. Unlike other brands’ eye masks, these are extra juicy, delivering tons of hydration in just a few minutes. Reviewers find them soothing and say they make their peepers look more awake in a flash. You’ll get a pack of 24 pairs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.95 ( $40 )

I thought this was a bit gimmicky when I first saw it online. It seemed impossible for a cleaning product to get that many rave reviews, but let me tell you — it was love at first use. This stuff saved me from scrubbing ’til my arms were sore, not to mention it was able to remove stains I’d been assured were here to stay (like rust). If you want to supercharge its powers, let the paste sit for a few minutes before going in with your scrubbing tools. You can use it on tile, grout, stainless steel, or just about any other place you’ve got a stubborn problem.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.61 ( $17.87 )

This baby slices and dices like nobody’s business and keeps hand strain to an absolute minimum while doing so (thanks to a pakkawood handle). The blade undergoes a special hardening process that makes it more resistant to chipping and dulling and makes it easier to tackle all sorts of ingredients — even ones that are notoriously difficult to chop. If you’re looking for a full set instead, the brand’s seven-piece option is majorly discounted right now, too.

Get it from Hudson’s Bay for $49.99 ( $199.99 )

Two looks for the price of one? Sounds right up our alley. This relaxed-fit style is the perfect option for fall and winter, and depending on your vibe that day, you can keep it sleek side out or reverse it to show off the cozy sherpa lining. Make sure to use code FAMILY to get an even deeper discount of extra 10% off!

Get it from Gap Canada for $190.90