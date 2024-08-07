It’s no secret that we here at DH absolutely love a good deal (we write about them weekly, after all). So we’re back once again with all the best sales this week that’ll save you some moola on things you actually want, like humidifiers, coffee makers, skincare, handy gadgets, and sweet additions to your wardrobe. Like always, some deals last longer than others, so don’t dilly-dally and add your fave goods to your cart ASAP.

If you, like reviewers, have dry, flaky hands, you’ll be glad to know this stuff handles dehydration in a snap. Thanks to the addition of aloe, it soothes itch, all while absorbing quickly so you can slather it on and get on with your day.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $4.99 ( $6.49 )

Thanks to its special coating, it’ll be right at home in places like kitchens and bathrooms, so you can finally create some under-cabinet lighting right where you need it most. You’ll also be able to customize 50 colour zones and control things via the app or your preferred voice assistant. You can also set schedules if you want to automate the whole process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.39 ( $55.99 )

Silky-smooth and fragrance-free, this creamy balm is the ultimate solution to parched lips. It has a slew of moisturizing and naturally plumping ingredients — like wakame algae, rose wax, ceramides, vegan squalane, and hyaluronic acid — to keep your smoocher in tip-top shape (which reviewers say it does in just a few swipes).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $16.50 ( $22 )

Reviewers prefer these over other brands’ versions, saying they’re both easier to hold and grab way more peach fuzz and dead skin. If you’re new to dermaplaning, here’s the deal: regular exfoliation will help keep your pores clear while improving the absorption of your fancy lotions and potions. You can also use them to reshape your brows or trim away unwanted hair in nooks and crannies that are too small for a regular razor or trimmer to fit. You’ll get a pack of 12.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.99 ( $16.28 )

This slim style packs a one-two punch when it comes to amping up the chill vibes in your home. Obviously, it pumps extra moisture into the air, which is great for anyone with allergies or respiratory issues. Second, it does so while filling your space with soothing sounds of rainfall. The digital display screen on top will even let you monitor settings and current conditions at a glance, so you can adjust things easily as you need. It also has a mist-free design, so you won’t have to mop up any surprise puddles or stress about it drenching your cabinets!

Get it from Best Buy for $229.99 ( $379.99 )

Think of this like a de-stressing treatment for your face. A slew of buzz-worthy ingredients (niacinamide, probiotics, and vitamin E) work together to defend your skin from environmental stressors, pollution, and anything else that might make it look tired or frazzled. It might look like a serum, but it’s actually considered a “booster,” a product meant to be layered under all the rest of your skincare so you won’t even have to switch up your routine to get all those sweet bennies.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $38.96 ( $51.95 )

A true classic, this pair has a nipped waist and extra room in the bum and legs, making them as comfy as they are chic. They’re made of a cotton-linen blend (hello, breathable fabrics!) and feature a hidden fastening. Plus, you’ll get an extra 50% off in your cart!

Get it from Gap Canada for $49.99 ( $128 )

It heats up in 30 seconds and lets you make five different sizes of java at the push of a single button! No matter how you like (with crema, pour-over, espresso, you name it), you won’t have to fiddle with settings to get things *just* right. Reviewers call it the best coffeemaker on the market (and even say it’s worth ditching all your other appliances for).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $129 ( $162 )

Thanks to its dual rows of hair-grabbing teeth, you’ll be able to give your pet a proper brush-down during shedding season. It’s gentle enough to tackle tangles, knots, and snags while reaching into their undercoat to grab anything trapped down there. Reviewers say it worked so well they no longer have to shave down their pets every few months.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.97 ( $24.99 )

You’ll have plenty of room for crackers, cheeses, spreads, nuts, meats, and other tasty nibbles you plan on serving. The hidden drawer conceals a set of cheese knives, slate labels, a pair of markers, and a wine opener, making this bad boy a one-stop shop for all your snacking needs. Reviewers say it also makes a great gift!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99 ( $79.99 )

Finding a new mattress can be quite the task — and chances are, you’ve been putting it off exactly for that reason. With this option, you’ll get the perfect mix of plush foam and supportive coils, which reduces motion transfer (ideal if your partner’s an active snoozer) while keeping your bod in perfect alignment. All the layers actually keep it from sagging over time, too, extending its life and saving you from having to repurchase another mattress in a couple of years.

Get it from Casper for $1019 ($1199)

A perfect mani with no muss, fuss, or smudging? Sign us the heck up. These endlessly reusable tips can be popped on in minutes while giving you a week’s wear time (just make sure you follow application instructions correctly!). You’ll even get all the tools needed to give yourself the perfect mani — sans the salon prices.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $6.99 ( $22 )

With both manual and electric modes, this screwdriver will become the MVP of your toolkit. It’s positively loaded with smart design features, like a shadeless headlight for working in tight, dark spaces, USB-C recharge, a magnetic case to keep drill bits from getting lost in the ether, and three torque levels for different tasks. It comes with 25 common bits.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99 ( $99.99 )

With the nights getting cooler, it’s probably a good idea to keep a light layer on hand, and this one fits the bill perfectly. Its oversized silhouette will be easy to pop on over tanks and tees, while the slightly cropped hem will keep it from overwhelming the rest of your outfit. Getting a wee bit toasty? Just unzip the neck to let the breeze in!

Get it from Aerie for $41.96 ( $59.95 )

No need to splurge on the biggie Theragun when this mini version will do just fine. Reviewers say it’s perfect for travel without sacrificing power. It can ease everything from post-workout aches to sciatica in just a few sessions! The ergonomic grip (coupled with its lighter design) is great for those with mobility issues or anyone who isn’t keen on hoisting around a large percussion massager.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $188.99 ( $249 )

Crocs aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, folks, so you may as well lean in! If you’re looking for something less “garden variety,” consider this flashy platform pair that’ll give you a bit extra in the height department without sacrificing comfort. As usual, rock the strap in front or in the back, depending on your vibe.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $81.99 ( $95+ )

Reviewers love that each towelette is seriously saturated, so you won’t accidentally run out before you’ve done your whole bod. You can expect a rich, golden shade that’ll dry quickly (streak-free!) and fully develop in about 2-4 hours. You’ll get a pack of six individually wrapped towelettes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.79 ( $17.99 )

As the name suggests, this oil is the ideal pairing for a saucy night — in or out. With notes of black pepper, blood orange, and ginger, it’ll create a lively vibe in your space that’ll get you in the mood for hosting a sweet party or just getting ready for a fun night out. It’s also 100% natural and free of any icky synthetic ingredients that could cause potential irritation.

Get it from Vitruvi for $24.49 ( $34.99 )

It’s cleverly shaped to reach down to the bottom of every jar and container, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck out of all your condiments. It’s food-safe, BPA-free, and can even be tossed in the dishwasher when it gets gunky, making it the low-maintenance kitchen accessory of our dreams. Reviewers say its curved tip is *chef’s kiss* for smearing tasty stuff onto bread and crackers, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.99 ( $19.99 )

This luggage option boasts 360-degree wheels and a top-open design, making it not only more packable but also more convenient to travel with. The extra-deep body has plenty of room for chunkier items (like shoes), while the lid features dual zippered compartments (one for dry stuff and another waterproof section for moist items) so you can stay organized when you’re en route. It’s also extra durable and features a press-button TSA lock that’ll protect your stuff but allow you to pop things open in a snap.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $189.99 ( $259.99 )

Bleach-based cleaners? No, thanks. If you’re struggling to get the bottoms of bottles, mugs, and other containers clean, all you’ll need to do is pop in one of these all-natural tablets and let it do the work. Reviewers are completely obsessed, saying their stuff is left looking brand-new after just one use (without leaving any icky smells or flavours behind). Magic, or a seriously potent formula? You’ll have to find out for yourself. Each pack contains 12 individually wrapped tablets.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11 ( $13.64 )