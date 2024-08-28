The internet is absolutely FULL of deals and discounts, but if you’re looking for the best sales this week, your search is over. We’ve done the digging to find you the top ones on the stuff you *actually* want, like small kitchen appliances, skincare goodies, footwear, furniture, and all the good stuff in between. You know the drill — some are here for a good time, not a long time, so if something grabs your attention, snap it up quickly!

Angry zits? Not today, Satan. These soothing spot covers are specially designed to suck up the gunk while chillin’ out your skin, leaving the whole area a lot smoother and less red than before. Die-hard pimple patch reviewers say these are better than any other option they’ve tried, sticking firmly ’til you’re ready to remove them without leaving the offending area irritated, flaky, or parched. You’ll get a pack of 36.

Thanks to soft ceramic blades and a multitude of interchangeable trimmer heads, you’ll be able to shave down your bod hair as much as you want, wherever you find it (yes, even areas below the waist). Reviewers love that it never gets clogged and are especially fond of its neat little headlight that’ll make it easier than ever to spot (and shave down) even the teensiest of hairs. It’s also waterproof, which means you can take it with you into the shower.

Slippers just don’t get any comfier than this. A plush memory foam footbed is paired with a waffle-knit upper for maximum breathability and support, and a rubber sole adds even more versatility — need to pop out for a quick sec? Taking out the trash? You won’t even have to switch your footwear. Reviewers say they’re also easy to slip on and off and handle a trip through the wash like total champs💪.

Untether yourself from the limitations of outlets and plugs! This rechargeable diffuser has an eight-hour runtime, so you can put it into whatever space needs a refresh — like the garage, office, or guest bathroom. And when the battery gets low, just pop it onto the charging pad to get it back to full power.

Reviewers are obsessed. It’s not only super simple to assemble but also holds up to regular scratches, even if your cat’s energetic or particularly aggressive with it. It’ll also encourage your sweet little bean to use their claws on the cardboard, rather than your furniture, saving you from having to constantly replace or repair your stuff (who has the cash for that?!😭).

Purifying, hydrating, and soothing? Sign us up. Manuka honey delivers moisture, while activated charcoal purifies the heck outta your pores. Top that off with gold foil for extra radiance and you’ve got a formula for a serious glow-up.

When things get really messy (think slippery, gooey, dusty, and dirty), whip out this dual-function vacuum to clean it all up. Yes, you read that right — you’ll be able to suck up debris and mop your floors simultaneously, saving you tons of time on chore day. Since it’s cordless, you’ll be able to use it on any mess, wherever you find it. You’ll get 35 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge.

Redness, dryness, and flakiness are all things this rescue balm fights against. It goes on green before transforming into the perfect shade of colour-correcting beige to camouflage irritation while soothing your skin and helping it heal. Reviewers say just a dab smooths out their complexion to the point where they can comfortably skip foundation (and it even hides angry zits, too).

Sorry to say it, but it might be time to ditch the plastic utensils in favour of this gorgeous set. Reviewers say it’s all in the details here: each piece feels substantial and durable, with tools like spatulas and turners boasting super-slim edges that’ll let you *actually* slide them under your food. You’ll get an eight-piece set: turner, spatula, skimmer, soup ladle, spork, serving spoon, spoon rest, and holder (plus six hooks, in case you decide to hang your utensils instead).

Soft enough to sleep (or lounge) in, but cute enough to layer with a dress shirt and your favourite running shoes, this piece is endlessly versatile. You won’t even have to pack it away for the winter because it’ll add an extra bit of warmth under all your cozy sweaters. It even has adjustable straps and a hidden shelf bra for additional support.

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too. You’ll get a pack of four.

Dirty screens are the bane of my existence, so grabbing a bottle of this stuff seemed like a no-brainer. The formula is odour-free and meant to easily whisk away all kinds of grime (including greasy fingerprints and food smudges). Compared to other screen cleaners, this one leaves a streak- and residue-free finish — reviewers call it actual magic! With this kit, you’ll get a full-sized cleaning spray, travel spray, and two microfibre cleaning cloths.

Aches and pains? We don’t know them — especially when you nab yourself this sweet percussion gun. Reviewers love its deep, powerful vibrations that ease muscle tension on every inch of the body, while an extra-long handle gives you the option to tackle hard-to-reach spots with ease (and without having to ask your partner to do it for you). It has five modes to choose from, along with four interchangeable heads to customize the experience.

If you’re looking to upgrade your pre-sleep routine, pop this hydrating formula on before bed and get ready to blast off into Snoozeville. It contains a mix of melatonin, as well as lavender and chamomile essential oils to help you find your zen, with intensely hydrating ingredients to treat your skin to plenty of moisture.

Curved edges make this piece ideal for homes with children (or clumsy adults), and even though it’s sturdy enough to sit — or even stand — on, you can totally get creative and use it as a side table or nightstand if the mood strikes.

As we approach fall (and cold season), it’s probably a good idea to stock up on cold remedies, and this all-natural spray fits the bill perfectly. At the first sign of a throat tickle, give it a generous mist of this propolis-infused spray — it’ll soothe scratchiness and even give your immune system a boost in the process. Reviewers were surprised that it not only helped them recover faster but also eased stuffy noses, too!

4K HDR visuals, 110° field of view, 3D audio, and headset feedback make this one of the more immersive VR consoles on the market. Reviewers love the eye-tracking feature that makes game visuals look and feel even more realistic. Plus, connecting it to your PlayStation is as easy as plugging it directly into your console!

It might be a while before your pup understands things like, “Stop,” “Please don’t chew my laptop,” or “Get off the coffee table,” but in the meantime, you can help keep ’em contained with this cute playpen. It has helpful non-skid feet so your doggo won’t be able to nudge it around the room, while the genius doggy door means when it’s time to let them roam wild, you won’t have to hoist them in and out of their containment.

A new season deserves new kicks! These boast a springy platform sole (great for those of us vertically-challenged people who love a smidge of extra height) and are perfectly on-trend for this season’s tennis-inspired sartorial trends.

It may look small, but this solid bar can actually replace up to TWO bottles of regular ol’ shampoo — while treating your locks to the same level of care, too. Rice water is priced for its ability to strengthen and protect tresses, which means this formula is ideal for anyone with particularly parched, brittle, stressed, or overprocessed hair (sounds like all of us, amirite?). The formula is also free of any icky, unpronounceable additives, with reviewers saying they’ve actually quit using their fancy-schmancy brands after using it.

Iterated in a smaller size than traditional blenders, it still packs all the power you need to whip up thick fruity smoothies, dips, dressings, and kinds of butter. Seriously — it can even blitz frozen food in seconds! Reviewers love that it’s both easy to use and easy to clean and report that it works better than other blenders they’ve tried (including all the cult-fave ones👀).

Like its other tracking pods, this one will help you keep tabs on all your stuff. Rather than needing a keychain or a pocket, the sticky backing will let you slap it onto just about anything (like your TV remote, phone charger, or headphones). Using the companion app, you’ll be able to ping your Tile to find your stuff, or it can even work in reverse — double-press the Tile to locate your phone!

Slick on this sumptuous body balm to get a gorgeous, all-over glow — sans the unpronounceable ingredients. Hard-hitting hydrators (like aloe vera, coconut oil, beeswax, and vitamin E) tag team issues like dryness, crepe-yness, and uneven skin tone, while locking in moisture. Reviewers say it smells divine, and while it feels thick and creamy, it sinks into your skin in a flash, so you won’t have to spend ages rubbing it in.

